Nuno: 'Wolves must improve at Molineux'

Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
LeedsLeeds United
 

Nuno Espirito Santo: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers must improve at Molineux'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo claims that the Championship leaders must improve their performances at Molineux.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has called on his players to put in improved performances in their home fixtures with Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers.

The West Midlands outfit currently top the Championship standings, and have recorded six wins and one draw from eight home fixtures at the second tier.

However, the Portuguese boss has challenged his players to put in better displays during the Molineux double-header over the next three days.

The 43-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "I think in terms of performances we've been doing quite well away from home, but there were a couple of games at Molineux where we could and should do better. Everything together, we have to improve.

"We know Molineux is going to be full and more Wolves than Leeds supporters so it's good for us. We're thankful for the support the fans have been giving us and we have to give back with good performances."

Wolves will move four points clear at the top of the table if they can overcome Leeds on Wednesday night.

Helder Costa in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
