Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira hints at being left disappointed with the heated reaction that his side received after their last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has called for 'more support' from the club's supporters after they greeted a 3-2 defeat to Burnley with widespread boos at Molineux.

The West Midlands outfit went into Sunday's fixture sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from eight matches.

After going down 2-0 to a Zian Flemming double, Wolves rallied and were deservedly level at half time through a Jorgen Strand Larsen penalty and a Marshall Munetsi header.

However, despite having the better of the second half and pushing for a winner, all of Wolves' hard work was undone deep into added-on time as Lyle Foster calmly clipped the ball past the advancing Sam Johnstone to secure Burnley a potentially-pivotal victory.

That goal was followed by deafening jeers from the home supporters, many of whom called for Pereira to be sacked despite the Portuguese being handed a three-year contract a matter of weeks ago.

Pereria needed to be dragged back from a confrontation with fans in the North Bank stand as tensions boiled over between the fanbase and their manager.

Pereira defends Wolves team after Molineux negativity

A large majority of the Wolves fanbase have been left annoyed with the approach of owners Fosun International after they failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window with any Premier League experience.

Chairman Jeff Shi has since defended their business in the market, but it was Pereira and his players who felt the brunt of the anger growing at the club on Sunday despite their spirited effort. There were also several occasions when Wolves players needed to call for more support from the stands.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Pereira conceded that he was left unsatisfied with Wolves' backing on Sunday, saying: "It’s normal with the frustration of the result in the last minute. They are frustrated.

"In my opinion, the team deserves the support because the players gave everything on the pitch. In the end, they must feel proud about the work of the players but we understand another defeat is difficult to balance.

"We cannot fight alone, we need them United and together we can do it."

Will Wolves sack Pereira?

With an EFL Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea on Wednesday night, Pereira may be provided with at least one more game in the dugout to get things back on track.

On the flip side, Wolves are now six points adrift of safety in the Premier League table ahead of a trip to Fulham - the team who sit six points clear in 17th position - next weekend.

Either way, Wolves chiefs have been left with a decision to make, there being pros and cons with whichever choice is taken, but some of the fanbase have given every indication that a change would be supported.

No Data Analysis info