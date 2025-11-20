Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers return from the international break with a new manager at the helm and newfound hope for their Premier League campaign.

Rob Edwards will be looking to make an immediate impact as his new team prepare to welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux this Saturday afternoon.

Wolves are the only team in the Premier League yet to taste victory this season, and changing that will not be easy considering Palace have won seven of their last nine head-to-heads.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this Premier League clash.

What time does Wolves vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

This Premier League match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the United Kingdom.

Where is Wolves vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The iconic Molineux Stadium will host Saturday's fixture. Palace have picked up seven Premier League points on their last four visits to the ground, and they will be looking for more this weekend.

How to watch Wolves vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs, this game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

Streaming

There will be no live stream of the game in the UK because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Highlights from the game will be available for fans on the Sky Sports app. The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will also have a highlights package available.

Match of the Day will show highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League games - including the match at Molineux - from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Wolves vs. Crystal Palace?

New Wolves boss Edwards certainly made a lot of enemies in the North East after quitting a potential promotion challenge with Middlesbrough to take up the toughest job in the Premier League.

Whether the controversial move works out in his favour is yet to be seen, though at least the new coach was able to spend some time with his players during the international break.

His first test comes in the form of a very tough Crystal Palace side. Oliver Glasner's men endured a tough run of results in October, but they have since bounced back strong and are currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run - three of them being victories.

The Eagles, who boast a solid recent record against Wolves, will now be looking to bag their fifth Premier League of the season when they travel to Molineux.