Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to record their first Premier League victory of the season when they host Burnley at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Country outfit are rooted to the bottom of the top-flight standings following an eight-game winless start to the campaign, losing at Sunderland last weekend.

Burnley are in the midst of a crucial run of fixtures against relegation rivals, beating Leeds United 2-0 at Turf Moor last time out in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Wolves vs. Burnley kick off?

Wolves will host the Burnley at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Wolves vs. Burnley being played?

The clash will take place at Wolves' Black Country home Molineux, where the hosts have collected just a single point across four Premier League matches so far in 2025-26.

How to watch Wolves vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch this game on the Sky Sports+ channel, with the broadcaster showing every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

There will also be highlights on BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme on Sunday evening at 10:30pm.

Who will win Wolves vs. Burnley?

After a sobering loss at the home of Sunderland last time out, Wolves are in crisis mode on the pitch and will be desperate for maximum points this weekend.

Buoyed by their win over Leeds, visitors Burnley should be confident of moving away from the relegation zone with maximum points in the Black Country.

Nevertheless, it is expected to be a hard-fought clash between two sides who could be operating in the Championship next season.

