Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to record their first victory of the Premier League season when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Country outfit secured a respectable point at the base of Tottenham Hotspur last time out, with the Lilywhites netting a last-minute equaliser.

Brighton have won two, drawn two and lost two at the beginning of this top-flight term and sit 10th in the Premier League standings.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Wolves vs. Brighton kick off?

The division's bottom side host the Seagulls at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Wolves vs. Brighton being played?

The clash will take place at Wolves' Black Country home Molineux, where the hosts are yet to win in the Premier League this season.

How to watch Wolves vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports+ channel, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

There will also be highlights on BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme on Sunday evening.

Who will win Wolves vs. Brighton?

After a sobering defeat to relegation rivals Leeds United, Wolves defeated Everton in the EFL Cup and secured a point at Tottenham last time out.

As a result, head coach Vitor Pereira could be confident that Sunday will bring his side's first Premier League victory of the season at the expense of Brighton.

The Seagulls have endured mixed form away from home this term but will fancy their chances of picking up at least a point in the Black Country.

