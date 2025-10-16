Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wigan Athletic and Port Vale, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperate to end their worrying six-game winless run, Wigan Athletic play host to in-form Port Vale in League One on Saturday afternoon.

With no victory in over a month, the Latics face a Valiants side who have not lost in the league in their last five outings.

Match preview

Since their emphatic 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers in League One at the start of September, Ryan Lowe's men have endured a six-match winless run across all competitions.

Their EFL Trophy campaign ended prematurely with elimination in the group stage, and with just three league wins in twelve matches, Wigan currently sit 17th in the League One table, only two points above the relegation zone.

After winning four of their opening eight league fixtures, the Latics have managed to claim maximum points only once since, and just four teams have conceded more goals in the division.

Although they are yet to win away from home this season, Lowe's side will hope to take advantage of home support at the Brick Community Stadium and finally return to winning ways.

Wigan have not beaten Port Vale since 2016, and their task will not be straightforward against one of the most in-form teams in the division.

As for Port Vale, their recent performances have been those of a side deserving of a higher position than their current 15th place.

Defensively, Darren Moore's team have been particularly impressive, conceding 11 goals in the league, a record bettered only by Northampton Town, Stevenage, Cardiff City and Lincoln City in the third tier.

Their five clean sheets underline their defensive organisation and discipline, but their attacking output has been far less convincing.

Port Vale have scored just 11 goals in League One, one of the lowest tallies in the division, and only two teams have drawn more games.

If Moore's men can find more consistency in front of goal, they could quickly climb the table.

Interestingly, each of Port Vale's last three goals has been scored from the 82nd minute onwards, highlighting their resilience and strong physical conditioning late in matches.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

DWLLDL

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

WLLDLL

Port Vale League One form:

LWWWDD

Port Vale form (all competitions):

WLWDWD

Team News

Wigan Athletic remain without defender James Carragher, whose knee injury has kept him sidelined since August.

On-loan midfielder Ryan Trevitt underwent surgery on a thigh issue and is expected to be out until the New Year.

Morgan Fox returned from suspension in Wigan's previous match and should continue in the back three alongside Jason Kerr and Will Aimson.

As for Port Vale, several players missed the midweek EFL Trophy draw with AFC Wimbledon through injury.

Cam Humphreys, Kyle John and Jaheim Headley were all absent, but none of the issues are thought to be long-term.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel picked up a knock late in that fixture and remains a doubt for the trip to Greater Manchester.

Should he miss out, Ruari Paton is likely to come into the starting XI, with Ronan Curtis expected to switch flanks to accommodate the change.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Fox, Kerr, Aimson; Borges Rodrigues, Murray, Smith, Cooper, Robinson; Mullin, Saydee

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Debrah, Heneghan, Hall; Curtis, Croasdale, Byers, Garrity, Paton; Hall, Cole

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Port Vale

The pressure is mounting on Wigan as their winless run extends and their proximity to the relegation zone becomes increasingly uncomfortable. Port Vale's defensive stability and current unbeaten form suggest they are capable of extending that run on Saturday.

Given the visitors' late-goal habit and superior momentum, Moore's men may edge a tight contest at the Brick Community Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email