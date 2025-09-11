[monks data]
Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to make it four straight wins and move to the top of the League One table, Doncaster Rovers will travel to the Brick Community Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The visitors rose into the top two by beating Bradford City last weekend, while their hosts are winless in their last four league outings.


Match preview

Wigan Athletic head back to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday aiming to end a winless run and begin climbing the League One table after a relatively slow start.

In their third straight League One season and first full term under the management of Ryan Lowe, they sit 14th with nine points on the board from their first seven outings, having managed home victories over Northampton Town and Peterborough United in their first three games.

The Latics have failed to add another notch to their wins column in four further attempts in England's third tier since, though, firstly falling short away at Luton Town before playing out three straight league draws heading into the weekend.

After sharing the points with Rotherham United and Stockport County and suffering an EFL Trophy loss to Salford City last week, Lowe's men most recently visited Lincoln City on Saturday and led through Paul Mullin, before they fell behind to a quick James Collins brace and earned a point from a 2-2 draw through Callum Wright's 50th-minute leveller.

Now with their only win in the last six games having come in the EFL Cup, Wigan Athletic will bid to bounce back and manage a third home league triumph of the campaign on Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann pictured on November 11. 2024

That will be no easy task, though, as the visitors head across to Lancashire in search of another league victory with the chance to move to the summit of the division at the weekend.

After winning the League Two title and promotion to England's third tier last time around, Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a seamless transition thus far, earning 16 points from their first seven outings courtesy of five victories alongside just one defeat.

That lone league setback came at the hands of Huddersfield Town in mid-August, but Grant McCann's side have since managed three straight wins in the third tier and five in all competitions, firstly taking all three points in one-goal victories over Port Vale and Rotherham United.

Then on the back of an EFL Trophy win over Everton Under-21s, the Rovers hosted fellow fast-starters Bradford City last weekend and again took all three points, as Luke Molyneux put them ahead, Jordan Gibson restored the lead and Billy Sharp netted a third in a 3-1 triumph before the interval.

Now sitting second and only trailing leaders Cardiff City on goal difference, Doncaster Rovers will bid to extend their winning streak further in Saturday's trip and continue to establish themselves as frontrunners from the outset in League One.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

LWLDDD

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

LDWDLD

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

WDLWWW

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LWWWWW


Team News

Billy Sharp of Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic will remain without Isaac Mabaya, Chris Sze and Luke Robinson due to ongoing injury issues on Saturday.

They are also unable to call on key attacker Christian Saydee, who is suspended after being sent off in their draw against Lincoln City last time out, meaning Dara Costelloe may come in to join Paul Mullin up top from the outset.

Oliver Cooper will hope to earn a first start in midfield, having made his debut off the bench last weekend following a loan arrival from Swansea City, while Callum Wright and Fraser Murray will continue to offer attacking support from wing-back roles.

Doncaster Rovers may be unchanged from last week's win over Bradford City, with midfielder Robbie Gotts set to remain sidelined by an injury.

Veteran Billy Sharp should again lead the line after netting his second league goal of the season in that triumph, while Jordan Gibson will keep his place on the wing after also getting on the scoresheet.

He should join Harry Clifton and talismanic winger Luke Molyneux in support of lone striker Sharp, while George Broadbent will again get the nod alongside key man and captain Owen Bailey in the engine room.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Fox, Kerr, Aimson; Murray, Cooper, Smith, Hungbo, Wright; Mullin, Costelloe

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; O'Riordan, Pearson, McGrath, Maxwell; Broadbent, Bailey; Gibson, Clifton, Molyneux; Sharp


SM words green background

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Doncaster Rovers


 

Wigan Athletic have generally managed to keep things tight at the Brick Community Stadium so far this season, but they meet a Doncaster Rovers side who continue to go from strength to strength and grow in momentum following promotion, and we give an edge to the visitors as a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Sam Varley
