Sports Mole takes a look at three managers West Ham United could hire if the decision to sack Graham Potter is made.

Graham Potter is under intense pressure as West Ham United manager after a dreadful start to the 2025-26 season, with the Hammers placed 19th in the Premier League table following four defeats and only one win from their first five fixtures, while they are also already out of the EFL Cup.

That extends Potter's miserable record since replacing Julen Lopetegui as Hammers boss in January, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager winning just six of his 25 games in charge across all competitions, alongside five draws and 14 defeats.

Given Potter's reputation for a progressive and possession-focused approach, hopes were high early in his tenure that Potter could mould West Ham into an impressive and capable footballing side, and while there were early signs of encouragement, there has been little to no progress made in the subsequent months.

Instead, Potter's time at West Ham has been marked by defensive shortcomings and vulnerability, with the Hammers especially lacklustre at the start of this campaign, including already conceding 16 goals in six games - seven of which have come from corners.

With fan opinion mounting against the manager following West Ham's third consecutive home defeat to London rivals, there are increasing reports that the boardroom are weighing up Potter's future at the club, with some even suggesting they have a shortlist of potential replacements.

While any managerial change is unlikely before the October international break, here, Sports Mole takes a look at three managers West Ham United could hire if the decision to sack Potter is made.

Santo surprisingly became available earlier this month after his shock sacking by Nottingham Forest, a decision that came just one season after sensationally leading the Tricky Trees to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League and Europa League qualification.

While Forest had a mixed beginning to the new term under Santo, with one win, one draw and one defeat - coincidentally a 3-0 loss to West Ham - the club decided to part ways with the manager shortly shortly after Santo said his relationship with co-owner Evangelos Marinakis was not as good as it had been before.

Now free on the market, Santo has been linked with the West Ham managerial position, and this could prove an intriguing opportunity for the Hammers board.

Santo's spell at Tottenham Hotspur was undoubtedly disappointing, but his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest showcases his ability to transform teams into much stronger and organised units that are capable of punching above expectations.

Santo guided Wolves from the Championship into the European places in the top flight before leading Forest from the lower levels of the Premier League to the Europa League, and with West Ham now fighting toward the bottom of the division, the Portuguese boss has plenty of experience of managing and improving this type of team.

While his compact and direct style of play may not excite all fans, for a West Ham side leaking goals and struggling for confidence, this could be the exact appointment that the club needs to make.

At the other end of the spectrum, McKenna may have far less managerial experience than Santo, but the current Ipswich Town boss has quickly emerged as one of the highest rated and promising young managers in the country in recent years.

Formerly of Manchester United's backroom staff, McKenna made the leap into management in December 2021, dropping down to League One to take charge of Ipswich Town, and that move sparked the beginning of a stunning story with the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich were significantly improved in his first half-season, and that momentum carried into the 2022-23 campaign as the Tractor Boys secured automatic promotion. While the majority of football fans expected Ipswich to struggle back in the Championship, McKenna's side remarkably secured back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League.

Ipswich were ultimately unable to match the level required to secure safety in the top division, suffering an immediate relegation as they picked up 22 points from 38 games and finished 19th, but the manager impressed with his style of play during Ipswich's Premier League visit.

Following their demotion, McKenna has been heavily linked with a move away from Portman Road, with his tactical intelligence, attractive style of play and ability to develop players all attracting plenty of admirers across the footballing world.

These attributes have all reportedly caught West Ham's eye, with the Hammers interested in bringing McKenna in as the next boss at the London Stadium.

McKenna's style of play would likely appeal to the West Ham fans that called for the dismissal of David Moyes due to his more cautious approach, but there would be understandable scepticism about hiring a manager viewed in a similar way to how Potter once was, especially alongside McKenna's only taste of Premier League football ending in relegation.

Several years of struggles since Moyes' departure have left many supporters disillusioned with the club, and there are reports that a move for a former player could be in line in an attempt to get fans back on side.

Frank Lampard came through the West Ham United youth ranks and made 187 appearances for the club before departing for Chelsea, while his father, Frank Lampard Sr, is one of the most celebrated players in Hammers history, having played 660 games for the club between 1967 and 1985.

While Lampard's image at West Ham is mixed, with some ill-feeling lingering over his exit to Chelsea, the former midfielder would surely relish the opportunity to return to the Premier League and attempt to win fans back over, while many supporters would be delighted to reunite with a footballing family so synonymous with the club.

In terms of his managerial experience, Lampard has had mixed spells with Premier League clubs, having impressed during his time at Chelsea before a difficult period leading up to his dismissal, while he also managed to lead Everton to safety before a lacklustre second term.

Those results could worry West Ham fans given their obvious struggles under Potter, but the potential unity and nostalgia that Lampard could bring back to the club may be enough to see the board take a chance on the former Hammers midfielder.

There remains the stumbling block of Lampard's current contract at Coventry City, but with reports suggesting that the manager would be keen on making a return to both the Premier League and West Ham, there is every chance that this appointment could take place.