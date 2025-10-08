Watford confirm that they have sacked head coach Paulo Pezzolano and decide to appoint a familiar face as his successor.

Watford have announced that they have replaced head coach Paulo Pezzolano with former boss Javi Gracia.

Pezzolano was the surprise choice to become the Hornets' next manager during the summer after spells in South America and Spain.

However, the Uruguayan has lasted just 10 matches at Vicarage Road with the Pozzo Family opting to act despite an upturn in fortunes.

Seven points were accumulated from the three games prior to the October international break, moving Watford into 11th position in the Championship table and just four points adrift of third.

Nevertheless, as per Sky Sports News, questions have been asked of Pezzolano's tactics and team selections behind the scenes.

Watford hint at Pezzolano issues in official statement

In confirming the return of Gracia, Watford say that they are "confident that he will bring the qualities we believe are vital for this young squad: consistency in team selection, harmony within the dressing room and a strong connection with our supporters. His vision and approach align closely with our objectives."

Chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury added: “We are very pleased to welcome back Javi. His passion, leadership and clear strategy will help us build stability, unity and momentum.



“We are sure there are many supporters who wished Javi had never departed in 2019. With this young and exciting squad we are convinced his experience and qualities are exactly what we need now.”

While Pezzolano leaves with a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats, Gracia returns as one of the most popular managers in Watford's recent history.

What is Gracia's Watford record?

Gracia was previously in charge of Watford between January 2018 and September 2019, recording 25 wins, 13 draws and 28 defeats in all competitions.

As well as guiding Watford to their highest top-flight finish since 1986-87 with 11th position in the Premier League, Gracia also spearheaded a run to the FA Cup final, which was lost 6-0 to Manchester City.

In trademark Watford fashion, they reacted to a slow start to 2019-20 by sacking the Spaniard, who has since managed Valencia, Al Sadd and Leeds United.

The 55-year-old first game will be a trip to Sheffield United on October 18.