Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Championship clash between Watford and West Bromwich Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to avoid back-to-back defeats at the beginning of a new managerial reign, Watford welcome promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion to Vicarage Road in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Hornets suffered a loss at the base of Sheffield United on the weekend, whilst the Baggies enjoyed a Black Country success over Preston North End at The Hawthorns.

Match preview

Following the ill-fated reign of South American Paulo Pezzolano in Hertfordshire, Javi Gracia is back in charge of Watford for a second spell after coaching the club between January 2018 and September 2019 , with the 55-year-old experiencing defeat on his returning weekend.

Also going through a managerial alteration during the opening weeks of the 2025-26 campaign, Sheffield United picked up their maiden home victory of the season at the expense of the Hornets last time out, when former Coventry City star Callum O'Hare netted his second of the term.

After their three-game unbeaten streak grinded to a halt against the Bladesmen on Saturday afternoon, Watford have fallen down to 15th in the Championship rankings ahead of Wednesday's clash with West Brom, five points behind Millwall in sixth spot.

New head coach Gracia has plenty of issues to iron out if he wishes to take the Hornets near the summit of the division this season, especially in defensive areas, with Watford conceding the first goal in each of their last seven matches, constantly putting themselves on the backfoot.

Winning each of their last two matches at Vicarage Road against Hull City and Oxford United by 2-1 scorelines, Wednesday's hosts have collected 10 of their 12 Championship points in Hertfordshire this term, with only second-placed Middlesbrough (4) winning more home matches to date.

Alongside Alex Neil's Millwall outfit, West Bromwich Albion have represented one of the surprise packages during the early part of the Championship campaign, with the Baggies thrusting themselves back into the top-six picture with victory on home soil on the weekend.

Seen so much in the second half of last term whilst on loan at The Hawthorns from Celtic, Mikey Johnston cut inside and rifled home an effort from outside the box to open the scoring versus Preston, before Northern Ireland star Isaac Price doubled Albion's advantage in the second period.

Losing just one of their most recent quartet of second-tier fixtures, Ryan Mason's men have moved up to fifth place in the Championship standings after 10 matches of the season, one point above Bristol City in seventh and four points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

The Baggies boast the fourth-best away record in the division but suffered a major setback during their most recent outing prior to the October international break, when a tired-looking Albion side lost 3-0 at Millwall, with Jake Cooper, Femi Azeez and Zak Sturge finding the net at the Lion's den.

After scoring just once across 15 appearances for West Brom during the second half of last term, attacking midfielder Price already has four Championship goals to his name in 10 matches, with the 22-year-old likely to attract Premier League admirers in 2026.

Watford Championship form: L L W D W L

Watford form (all competitions): L L W D W L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form: L L D W L W

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions): L L D W L W

Team News

Watford remain without the services of Georgia international Giorgi Chakvetadze, who is a major creative miss for the hosts because of a foot injury.

The Hornets' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Vivaldo Santos, with the 20-year-old nursing a leg problem.

Back from his latest injury layoff, West Brom's Daryl Dike made the matchday squad on the weekend and could feature off the bench for the visitors at Vicarage Road.

The same is unlikely for fellow attacker Tammer Odeh, who is yet to feature in the Championship despite recently earning minutes for the Baggies' Under-21s side.

Mason's troops suffered an injury blow during the Preston win, with Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer picking up a hamstring issue.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ngakia, Keben, Pollock, Bola; Kyprianou, Louza, Sissoko, Kayembe; Irankunda, Kjerrumgaard

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt, Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston; Maja

We say: Watford 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

After another difficult away outing, Watford are back at Vicarage Road, where they have not lost against West Brom in over a decade.

The Baggies picked up a few injury concerns during the Preston win but should have enough quality to collect a point on their travels this week.

