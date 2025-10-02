[monks data]
Watford logo
Championship
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Oxford United

Watford
vs.
Oxford UtdOxford United

Preview: Watford vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Preview: Watford vs Oxford Utd - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Watford and Oxford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Watford play host to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon looking to secure the win that would provide them with some breathing space away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the Hornets sit in 16th position in the Championship table, Oxford are in 21st place despite an upturn in fortunes.


Match preview

When winning just one of his first seven games as Watford manager, Paulo Pezzolano was inevitably being linked with an exit from Vicarage Road given the managerial strategy of the Pozzo family.

However, accumulating four points from the last two Championship fixtures has put a different spin on matters, Watford now closing in on the mid-table positions.

A 2-1 victory was recorded over Hull City, the Hornets overturning a half-time deficit, before earning a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth in midweek, the home side netting their leveller 11 minutes from time.

While there will be a tinge of frustration with that result, Watford appear to be heading in the right direction at a time when they have conceded just 10 times in eight Championship games.

The goals continue to be shared around the squad with no player scoring more than twice. Furthermore, no player over the age of 26 has gotten on the scoresheet, that being midfielder Imran Louza who has two goals and two assists from just five appearances.

Oxford United head coach Gary Rowett on August 17, 2025

As far as Oxford are concerned, Gary Rowett deserves praise for overcoming the disappointment of losing their first three league games of the campaign to now sit outside of the relegation zone.

A hugely-impressive five points came from a triple-header of Coventry City, Leicester City and Bristol City, but Oxford have since failed to score in their last two games.

Nevertheless, following a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United, Rowett's team held Queens Park Rangers - one of the form teams in the division - to a goalless draw at Loftus Road in midweek.

Oxford have lost on their last four visits to Vicarage Road, although it should be noted that record stretches all the way back to 1994.

Watford Championship form:

D D L L W D

Oxford United Championship form:

L D D W L D

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L D D W L D


Team News

Watford's Moussa Sissoko on August 30, 2025

Rocco Vata is in line to replace Nestory Irankunda in the Watford final third after the latter was withdrawn during the first half at Portsmouth.

Jeremy Ngakia and Nampalys Mendy are also likely to be recalled after their half-time introductions in the same game, the aforementioned trio all contributing to a comeback draw at Fratton Park, while Moussa Sissoko should remain in the engine room.

Filip Krastev was forced off injured for Oxford at QPR and is an obvious doubt for this game, Siriki Dembele on standby to be recalled on the flank.

Luke Harris and Stanley Mills may also be considered for opportunities, but Rowett is unlikely to overly-tinker with his Oxford side.

Ole Romenij, Matt Phillips and Ciaron Brown will all remain on the sidelines.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Alleyne, Pollock, Abankwah; Petris, Mendy, Sissoko, Ngakia; Louza; Vata, Semedo

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Long, Currie; Placheta, Keersmaecker, Brannagan, Krastev; Prelec, Lankshear


SM words green background

We say: Watford 2-1 Oxford United


 

Having held QPR to a goalless draw, Oxford will be full of belief ahead of this fixture. However, Watford appear to be finding more consistency going forward, and we are backing the Hornets to do just enough to earn another valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582773:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6977:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ciaron Brown Filip Krastev Gary Rowett Imran Louza Jeremy Ngakia Luke Harris Matt Phillips Nampalys Mendy Nestory Irankunda Paulo Pezzolano Rocco Vata Siriki Dembele Stanley Mills Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!