Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Watford and Oxford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Watford play host to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon looking to secure the win that would provide them with some breathing space away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the Hornets sit in 16th position in the Championship table, Oxford are in 21st place despite an upturn in fortunes.

Match preview

When winning just one of his first seven games as Watford manager, Paulo Pezzolano was inevitably being linked with an exit from Vicarage Road given the managerial strategy of the Pozzo family.

However, accumulating four points from the last two Championship fixtures has put a different spin on matters, Watford now closing in on the mid-table positions.

A 2-1 victory was recorded over Hull City, the Hornets overturning a half-time deficit, before earning a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth in midweek, the home side netting their leveller 11 minutes from time.

While there will be a tinge of frustration with that result, Watford appear to be heading in the right direction at a time when they have conceded just 10 times in eight Championship games.

The goals continue to be shared around the squad with no player scoring more than twice. Furthermore, no player over the age of 26 has gotten on the scoresheet, that being midfielder Imran Louza who has two goals and two assists from just five appearances.

As far as Oxford are concerned, Gary Rowett deserves praise for overcoming the disappointment of losing their first three league games of the campaign to now sit outside of the relegation zone.

A hugely-impressive five points came from a triple-header of Coventry City, Leicester City and Bristol City, but Oxford have since failed to score in their last two games.

Nevertheless, following a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United, Rowett's team held Queens Park Rangers - one of the form teams in the division - to a goalless draw at Loftus Road in midweek.

Oxford have lost on their last four visits to Vicarage Road, although it should be noted that record stretches all the way back to 1994.

Watford Championship form:

D D L L W D

Oxford United Championship form:

L D D W L D

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L D D W L D

Team News

Rocco Vata is in line to replace Nestory Irankunda in the Watford final third after the latter was withdrawn during the first half at Portsmouth.

Jeremy Ngakia and Nampalys Mendy are also likely to be recalled after their half-time introductions in the same game, the aforementioned trio all contributing to a comeback draw at Fratton Park, while Moussa Sissoko should remain in the engine room.

Filip Krastev was forced off injured for Oxford at QPR and is an obvious doubt for this game, Siriki Dembele on standby to be recalled on the flank.

Luke Harris and Stanley Mills may also be considered for opportunities, but Rowett is unlikely to overly-tinker with his Oxford side.

Ole Romenij, Matt Phillips and Ciaron Brown will all remain on the sidelines.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Alleyne, Pollock, Abankwah; Petris, Mendy, Sissoko, Ngakia; Louza; Vata, Semedo

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Long, Currie; Placheta, Keersmaecker, Brannagan, Krastev; Prelec, Lankshear

We say: Watford 2-1 Oxford United

Having held QPR to a goalless draw, Oxford will be full of belief ahead of this fixture. However, Watford appear to be finding more consistency going forward, and we are backing the Hornets to do just enough to earn another valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email