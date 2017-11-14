Team News: Ampadu, Brooks handed Wales start

Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
Wales
vs.
PanamaPanama
 

Wales boss Chris Coleman hands starts to both Etham Ampadu and David Brooks for the friendly with Panama in Cardiff.
Wales boss Chris Coleman has handed starts to both Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks for the friendly with Panama in Cardiff.

The Chelsea and Sheffield United youngsters made their debuts from the bench as Wales lost 2-0 to France on Friday night, but Coleman has decided to place faith in the pair for the clash with the 2018 World Cup participants.

Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn also comes into the team, while club teammate Danny Ward starts in goal in place of Wayne Hennessey.

Dave Edwards and Tom Lawrence feature in midfield, while Chris Gunter captains the team as the defender makes his 85th appearance, equaling Gary Speed's record for the highest amount of caps for an outfield player.

Coleman has reverted to four at the back, with Ben Davies partnering James Chester in the middle and Neil Taylor taking his place at left-back.

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Chester, Davies, Taylor; Ampadu, Edwards, Brooks, Lawrence, Woodburn; Vokes

Panama: Penedo; Murillo, Baloy, Escobar, Ovalle, Cooper, Heraldez, Vargas, Avila, Perez, Torres

Follow the action from Cardiff with Sports Mole's live commentary.

James Chester in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
