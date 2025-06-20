Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a possible move to La Liga for Jamie Vardy and an AC Milan offer for Valencia's Javi Guerra.

Villarreal, Valencia, Real Betis and Sevilla are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing experienced forward Jamie Vardy on a free transfer this summer.

The 38-year-old's time at Leicester City will officially come to an end on June 30, when his contract expires.

Vardy has no plans to retire, though, and a number of clubs are said to be keen on his signature.

According to Fichajes, the former England international has significant interest from La Liga, with Villarreal, Valencia, Real Betis and Sevilla all keen to sign him on a free transfer.

The report claims that Vardy is open to making the move to Spain's top flight.

The forward has an incredible record of 200 goals and 71 assists in 500 appearances for Leicester, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever represent the club.

AC Milan 'submit offer' for Guerra

Meanwhile, according to another report from Fichajes, AC Milan have submitted an opening offer for Valencia's Javi Guerra.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for Los Che, and he has been linked with a number of major clubs, including teams from the Premier League.

However, it is being reported that Milan have emerged as the favourites for the Spaniard, with an initial offer of €18m (£15.4m) believed to have been placed on the table.

The report claims that another €2m (£1.7m) could be added to the deal if various clauses are met.

Valencia, though, are expected to reject the bid, valuing him much higher due to his huge potential.

The 22-year-old scored three goals and registered three assists in 38 appearances for Valencia last season, and his list of admirers is thought to include both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Villa's Torres eyeing Spain return

Elsewhere, Aston Villa's Pau Torres has said that he wants to return to Spain at some stage in the future.

The centre-back made the switch to Villa from Villarreal in 2023, and he has represented his current side on 73 occasions in all competitions, including 34 outings last term.

Torres is focusing on another season at Villa, but the 28-year-old has expressed a desire to make a return to La Liga before the end of his career.

“I want to return to the Spanish national team, which is something that excites me a lot,” he told AS.

“I also want to fully compete in the Europa League to try to win it, play in the FA Cup final, and get rid of the thorn of the Champions League with Aston Villa.

“At 28 years old, I’m still young and have time for that. I’m happy at Aston Villa, and the challenges we have ahead motivate me. Returning to my country is something that excites me for the future, of course.”

Torres has a contract with Villa until the summer of 2028.