Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Villarreal and Real Betis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Villarreal will be looking to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Real Betis to Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday evening.

The Yellow Submarine are third in the La Liga table, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors sit fourth, one point behind their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Villarreal suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid before the October international break, with the loss proving to be just their second in La Liga this season, and it has been a strong start to the campaign for Marcelino's side.

Indeed, a record of five wins, one draw and two defeats from eight matches has brought the Yellow Submarine 16 points, which is enough for third, and a top-four finish will certainly be their target this term.

Marcelino's team have also been in Champions League action in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, picking up one point from their first two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, and they will be bidding to record their first win in this season's tournament against Manchester City next week.

Villarreal have won three of their last four La Liga matches, while they have been victorious in two of their last three league fixtures with Real Betis, including a 2-1 success in their last meeting in April.

The Yellow Submarine have won 18 of their previous 48 matches against Real Betis, who have posted 19 wins, including a 2-1 success in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign.

Real Betis entered the October international break off the back of a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, and the Sevilla outfit have now been victorious in four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have beaten Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Espanyol in their last three league matches, with a total of 15 points leaving them in fourth spot in the table, just one point behind third-placed Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Los Verdiblancos have picked up four points from their opening two games in the league phase of the Europa League, so it has been a successful start to the campaign.

Real Betis' only defeat of the season in any competition came at the end of August against Athletic Bilbao, and they will also be looking to challenge for a top-four spot in La Liga this term.

Pellegrini's team will be bidding to secure a fourth straight league win on Saturday before turning their attention back to the Europa League and an away game against Genk on October 23.

Villarreal La Liga form:

DLWWWL

Villarreal form (all competitions):

LWWWDL

Real Betis La Liga form:

DLDWWW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

DWDWWW

Team News

Villarreal will be missing Santiago Mourino through suspension, with the defender sent off against Real Madrid, while Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes are out of the match through injury.

The Yellow Submarine will also need to make checks on the fitness of Gerard Moreno and Ayoze Perez, with the home side potentially being without seven first-team players this weekend.

Georges Mikautadze has scored three times in seven appearances for Villarreal since his arrival, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 24-year-old.

As for Real Betis, Isco remains on the sidelines with a broken leg, while Marc Bartra, Diego Llorente, Nelson Deossa and Sofyan Amrabat are doubts for the visitors.

Cucho Hernandez has scored four times in nine appearances this season, and he will again feature in the final third of the field, while Antony and Giovani Lo Celso are also in line to start.

Abde Ezzalzouli should complete the Real Betis attack on Saturday, while Marc Roca and Pablo Fornals are likely to feature as the central midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Tenas; Navarro, Veiga, Marin, Cardona; Buchanan, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Pepe

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Gomez, Rodriguez; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

We say: Villarreal 1-1 Real Betis

Villarreal, on home soil, are the favourites, but the Yellow Submarine will again be missing some important players, and we are expecting an in-form Real Betis to claim a point this weekend.

