Hoping to get off the mark in the UEFA Champions League, Newcastle United will travel to take on Union SG at Lotto Park on Wednesday.

The Premier League side were expectedly beaten 2-1 by La Liga giants Barcelona on matchday one, and they will see this game against a team from a division outside of the 'top-five leagues' as a major opportunity.

As for Les Unionistes, they earned an impressive three points with a surprising 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven, and the Belgian club will feel capable of pulling off another surprise this week.

What time does Union SG vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Magpies will kick off against Union at 5:45pm on Wednesday for UK viewers.

Where is Union SG vs. Newcastle United being played?

Les Unionistes usually host their matches at Joseph Marien Stadium, but this Champions League clash will be staged at Lotto Park, the 21,500-capacity stadium that is home to Anderlecht.

How to watch Union SG vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

This game will be shown on the TNT Sports 2 TV channel for those in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can stream the game with a Discovery+ subscription that includes TNT Sports, or via the Amazon Prime Video app if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key moments will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be released on the TNT Sports YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Who will win Union SG vs. Newcastle United?

Union are undoubtedly the underdogs for Wednesday's clash, but they come into the game on the back of a 10-game unbeaten streak.

Additionally, they will be confident after beating PSV last week, and Sebastien Pocognoli's men could frustrate the Premier League-club given that the visitors have not scored in any of their three most recent away matches.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle may have lost 2-1 against Arsenal on Sunday, but it took two late goals from the Gunners to turn the game around after Nick Woltemade gave the Magpies the lead in the first half.

However, while the German striker has performed well so far as Alexander Isak's replacement, it remains to be seen whether he can transform the club's dire away form that features zero wins from their last nine matches on the road.



