Preview: Toulouse vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Nantes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nantes will try to climb their way out of relegation danger on Saturday when they travel to Stadium de Toulouse for a date with Toulouse on matchday six of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Les Pitchouns are ninth in the table after a 1-0 defeat away to Auxerre, while Nantes are currently in the relegation playoff position despite a 2-2 draw with Rennes.

Match preview

Last weekend’s defeat will feel like a missed opportunity for Toulouse, who could not take advantage of an extra man for over 25 minutes of the second half.

Carles Martinez has seen his side drop three consecutive Ligue 1 affairs, losing those previous two outings by just a single goal.

On Saturday, they could lose four of their first six top-flight encounters to begin a season for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.

This weekend, they could also suffer consecutive home defeats in this competition for the first time since March-April of last season, losing 6-3 to Paris Saint-Germain in late August.

They have only incurred one defeat in 2025 at home when netting the opening goal domestically, losing 2-1 to Montpellier HSC in January.

Le Tefece have points in five of their previous six meetings against Nantes but have not beaten them in Toulouse since 2019 (1-0).

Some late drama in Pays de la Loire last week saw Nantes come away with an unexpected result, erasing a 2-0 deficit in the final 45 minutes.

It marked just the third time since April that this team had found the back of the net multiple times in a domestic affair, after defeating Montpellier HSC 3-0 on the final matchday of last season.

Luis Castro has yet to see his side score an away goal, with Nantes netting the joint-fewest in the league so far alongside Angers (three).

Les Canaris are winless in their previous four away matches in this competition, claiming just one point over that stretch, while suffering three defeats by a single goal.

Their only two away goals conceded in the top-flight this season came in the final 45 minutes of play, with the last one at Nice on matchday four (1-0).

La Maison Jaune are unbeaten in their previous four away games against Les Pitchouns across all competitions, with their last triumph at Stadium de Toulouse coming in 2024 (2-1).

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Niklas Schmidt missed the previous Toulouse contest due to a cruciate ligament injury, Rafik Messali was sidelined with an ankle issue and Alexis Vossah will miss another game on Saturday through suspension.

Martinez made just one change to his starting 11 the last time out, as Noah Edjouma came in to replace Santiago Hidalgo in a front three.

Nantes substitute Francis Coquelin did not last much more than 10 minutes against Rennes before coming off with a hamstring strain, Fabien Centonze was unavailable due to a knock and Bahereba Guirassy did not feature because of a leg injury.

Junior Mwanga scored his first of the season since arriving on loan from Strasbourg, while Youssef El-Arabi leveled that match in stoppage time, his first Ligue 1 goal in 14 years and 142 days, the longest gap between goals in this competition for over 70 years.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Donnum, Casseres, Sauer, Methalie; Hidalgo, Magri, Gboho

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Radakovic, Cozza; Mwanga; Lahdo, Lepenant, Leroux, Abline; Mohamed

We say: Toulouse 0-0 Nantes

Two of the previous three meetings between these two in Toulouse ended goalless and given the form of each early on this season, we struggle to believe either have enough creativity to threaten on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email