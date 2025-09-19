Preview: Torino vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Torino and Atalanta BC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After a chastening Champions League loss in midweek, Atalanta BC will get back to Serie A duty on Sunday, when they pay a visit to Torino.

While the Nerazzurri were well beaten by Europe's reigning champions on Wednesday, their hosts are still buoyed by last week's victory in Rome.

Match preview

Handed the toughest of tasks on matchday one, Atalanta were duly sent back to Bergamo empty-handed after a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, having trailed from the third minute.

Expectations were low before heading to Parc des Princes, and they simply could not get a grip on PSG's pretty patterns of play, conceding three more goals and some 22 shots.

So, last week's 4-1 win over lowly Lecce remains the club's only success since Ivan Juric took charge in the summer, following previous draws with Parma and Pisa.

The Nerazzurri's head coach has a point to prove after replacing La Dea legend Gian Piero Gasperini - particularly after failed spells at Southampton and Roma - and he must now head back to familiar territory.

It was an impressive record as Torino boss that prompted Roma to give him a call last autumn, but there will be no room for sentiment on Sunday.

As Atalanta have won seven and lost just one of their last 10 Serie A away matches, the pressure is on to maintain that trend in Turin.

After losing four straight home games to La Dea, Torino have since won both of the teams' last two meetings at Stadio Olimpico Grande.

The Granata may fancy extending that streak this weekend, as they are fresh from upsetting Roma in the Italian capital, having eked out a 1-0 win there last week.

Though they were forced to endure several long periods of pressure, Toro still prevailed; Giovanni Simeone's superb finish gave them a precious lead to defend, and they successfully did so for the final half-hour.

That brought sweet relief to new coach Marco Baroni, who inherited a squad that finished weakly last season and were on a run of seven Serie A games without a win or a goal.

Now, ahead of next week's Coppa Italia clash with Pisa, Torino could post consecutive league victories for the first time since March.

Torino Serie A form:

L D W

Torino form (all competitions):

W L D W

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D D W L

Team News

Following a summer full of accusation and rancour, Atalanta's star man Ademola Lookman has finally resumed full training, after clear-the-air talks with Ivan Juric.

While he may be named on the bench, it remains to be seen who will start up front: new boy Nikola Krstovic has yet to find the net since replacing Mateo Retegui; Daniel Maldini was surprisingly selected to partner Charles De Ketelaere in Paris, but the latter was then forced off by injury.

Key defender Giorgio Scalvini could also miss out, potentially joining Ederson, Sead Kolasinac and Gianluca Scamacca on a significant absence list.

Meanwhile, Torino will only be missing long-term absentee Perr Schuurs and fellow defender Adam Masina, who is struggling with a muscular problem.

Marco Baroni must again choose between Che Adams and last week's matchwinner Giovanni Simeone to lead Toro's attack: the latter will aim to score in back-to-back Serie A matches for the first time since 2021.

Torino possible starting lineup: Israel; Coco, Maripan, Ismajli; Lazaro, Casadei, Asllani, Biraghi; Ngonge, Vlasic; Simeone

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, De Roon, Pasalic, Zalewski; Sulemana, Maldini; Krstovic

We say: Torino 1-1 Atalanta BC

Between tough tests against PSG and Juventus, an uncertain Atalanta side could slip up this weekend.

Torino showed fight to see off Roma last time out, so they can hold on for at least a home point.

