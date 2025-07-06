Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between The New Saints and Shkendija, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Welsh champions The New Saints are set to face off against Macedonian title-winners Shkendija at Park Hall on Tuesday, in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round.

TNS will be hoping to put their recent results behind them, while Ballistet will be aiming to build on their win last time out.

Match preview

Craig Harrison's New Saints became the first Welsh league club to reach the league or group stage of any European competiton when they made the Conference League's league phase in 2024-25, and they will be dreaming of going one step further this year in UEFA's premier competition.

TNS were just one point ahead of Penybont when Wales' top flight split, but they took the crown when they finished the campaign an impressive 14 points clear at the top of the Championship Conference.

That being said, Harrison's side have been in less-than-stellar form since the end of the domestic season, failing to win any of their three peparatory qualifiers and even losing 1-0 against Newtown on July 1.

Given their lacklustre form, the hosts will have to lean on their excellent home record that features a flawless run of victories in 2025, as well as the experience of winning their first qualifying round tie last season, when they triumphed 4-1 on aggregate against Montenegrin club FK Decic thanks to a 3-1 home win and a hard-fought 1-1 stalemate on the road.

However, they did eventually drop into the Europa League qualifiers when they were throughly beaten by Ferencvaros, and later into the Conference League process when they narrowly lost 1-0 against Petrocub Hincesti, but their qualification for the third-tier competition will live long in the memory of fans.

Meanwhile, Jeton Beqiri's Shkendija are regulars in the qualifying rounds of UEFA competitions, but this will be their first appearance in the Champions League since 2021-22.

Ballistet earned their place in this tie when they secured their fifth Macedonian First League title in a close-fought race, finishing just three points ahead of Sileks with 20 wins compared to their 19.

That being said, while Beqiri's side topped the table and were the top scorers in the division, they also conceded 30 goals across their 33 matches, significantly more than Sileks' 19 and third-placed Rabotnichki's 21.

This defensive frailty could be problematic in a knockout tie, but despite the fact that the visitors have kept only two clean sheets in their last 11 games, they may take heart from the resilience that has seen them lose once on the road since early March.

If Shkendija can avoid defeat at Park Hall, then they could go into the home leg with a major advantage, but it is notable that they were beaten by Welsh opposition in Wales back in 2023-24, when Haverfordwest County won on penalties in the Conference League's first qualifying round.

Team News

The New Saints' line is likely to be led by striker Zack Clarke, who should be supported by Adam Wilson and Ryan Brobbel from out wide, as well as Rory Holden from an attacking midfield position.

Further back, Leo Smith and Daniel Williams will be aiming to provide some stability in a double pivot, while defenders Harrison McGahey and Jack Bodenham protect Connor Roberts between the sticks.

As for Shkendija, loanee Reshat Ramdani is expected to start alongside Adamu Alhassan at the base of Beqiri's midfield, with the duo providing coverage for centre-halves Klisman Cake and Anes Meliqi.

Up top, 22-year-old striker Fiton Ademi should make the XI, flanked by Liridon Latifi and Fabrice Tamba, though veteran 38-year-old centre-forward Besart Ibraimi will be on standby should Ballistet need more firepower from the bench.

The New Saints possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Park, McGahey, Bodenham, Redmond; Smith, Williams; Wilson, Holden, Brobell; Clarke

Shkendija possible starting lineup:

Amzai; Trumci, Cake, Meliqi, Webster; Alhassan, R Ramdani; Tamba, Krasniqi, Latifi; Ademi

We say: The New Saints 1-1 Shkendija

New Saints may have dominated their domestic league, but they have been lacklustre since their cup win back in May.

Additionally, while Shkendija have defensive weaknesses, their ability to avoid defeat could see them head into the second leg on even terms.

