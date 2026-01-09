FA Cup
Man City
Jan 10, 2026 3.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Exeter

Team News: Man City vs. Exeter injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Man City vs. Exeter injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / News Images

Manchester City welcome League One side Exeter City to the Etihad Stadium for an third-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, while the Grecians drew 2-2 with Huddersfield Town in the third tier last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. EXETER CITY

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Mfuni, Alleyne, Naylor; Gray, J. Heskey; McAidoo, Cherki, R. Heskey; Mukasa

EXETER

Out: Johnly Yfeko (abductor), Josh Magennis (ankle), Ryan Rydel (knock), Danny Andrew (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Cole, Aitchison; Wareham

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe