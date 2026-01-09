Team News: Man City vs. Exeter injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City welcome League One side Exeter City to the Etihad Stadium for an third-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, while the Grecians drew 2-2 with Huddersfield Town in the third tier last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. EXETER CITY
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Mfuni, Alleyne, Naylor; Gray, J. Heskey; McAidoo, Cherki, R. Heskey; Mukasa
EXETER
Out: Johnly Yfeko (abductor), Josh Magennis (ankle), Ryan Rydel (knock), Danny Andrew (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Cole, Aitchison; Wareham