Team News: Man City vs. Exeter injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jan 2026 15:00

Manchester City welcome League One side Exeter City to the Etihad Stadium for an third-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, while the Grecians drew 2-2 with Huddersfield Town in the third tier last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Mfuni, Alleyne, Naylor; Gray, J. Heskey; McAidoo, Cherki, R. Heskey; Mukasa

EXETER

Out: Johnly Yfeko (abductor), Josh Magennis (ankle), Ryan Rydel (knock), Danny Andrew (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Cole, Aitchison; Wareham