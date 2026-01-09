FA Cup
Charlton
Jan 10, 2026 8.00pm
The Valley
Chelsea

Team News: Charlton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Charlton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / News Images

Chelsea travel to The Valley to take on Championship side Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

This contest represents the first game for new Blues boss Liam Rosenior, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC vs. CHELSEA

 

CHARLTON

Out: Kayne Ramsay (hamstring), Onel Hernandez (hamstring), Josh Edwards (ankle), Matty Godden (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kaminski; Gillesphey, Jones, Bell; Bree, Docherty, Coventry, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn, Kelman

CHELSEA

Out: Marc Cucurella (suspended), Levi Colwill (ACL), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe