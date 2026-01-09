Team News: Charlton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Chelsea travel to The Valley to take on Championship side Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.
This contest represents the first game for new Blues boss Liam Rosenior, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
CHARLTON ATHLETIC vs. CHELSEA
CHARLTON
Out: Kayne Ramsay (hamstring), Onel Hernandez (hamstring), Josh Edwards (ankle), Matty Godden (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kaminski; Gillesphey, Jones, Bell; Bree, Docherty, Coventry, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn, Kelman
CHELSEA
Out: Marc Cucurella (suspended), Levi Colwill (ACL), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro