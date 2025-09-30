Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats summer deal collapsed due to 'contract misunderstanding'

Sunderland reportedly missed out on the signing of Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente during the summer transfer window because of a contract misunderstanding.

The 26-year-old was a shining light for the Greens in the second tier of Italian football last season, when they secured a spot back in Serie A.

Lauriente was one of the most dangerous players at the level, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists across all competitions during 2024-25.

The winger commenced his first-team career at Rennes in France, before moving over to Italian football during the summer of 2022.

Since making the switch from Lorient just over three years ago, Lauriente has played in 108 matches for Sassuolo, scoring 32 goals.

Robin Roefs of Sunderland saves a shot against Aston Villa, on September 21, 2025

Sunderland failed signing due to misunderstanding?

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Sunderland were mightily close to securing the services of Lauriente during the summer window.

The report claims that the Black Cats and Sassuolo had agreed a deal for the Frenchman worth £17.5m plus add-ons in the off-season.

The talks were at such an advanced stage that Lauriente travelled to Portugal to link up with his prospective new teammates at a pre-season training camp.

The 26-year-old passed a medical for the newly-promoted side before a supposed 'contract misunderstanding' scuppered the deal.

It is believed that Sassuolo head coach Fabio Grosso was thrilled to be able to retain the services of Lauriente for the 2025-26 campaign.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris on August 10, 2025

Le Bris links

After missing out on a move for Lauriente during the summer trading point, there is always the chance that Sunderland hunt the player once again in January.

However, the Black Cats may not deem such an action necessary following their promising start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is a huge admirer of Lauriente, with the pair working together during their respective spells at Lorient in France.

Carter White
Carter White

