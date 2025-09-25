Sunderland are preparing to be without midfielder Habib Diarra until December due to a groin injury sustained last week.

The 21-year-old has been a key force in the engine room for the Black Cats as they navigate their way through a return to the top flight.

Diarra started the first four matches for Regis Le Bris's troops, including the opening-day smashing of West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.

Out of their first five matches, Sunderland have lost on just the single occasion, highlighting their strength in the race to avoid the drop.

After drawing 1-1 at the base of Aston Villa last time out, the Black Cats make another Midlands trip on Saturday afternoon, when Nottingham Forest will be the hosts.

Sunderland suffer Diarra setback

After starting the first four matches in the Premier League for Sunderland, Diarra has a surprise omission from the squad against Villa on the weekend.

However, the reason for the 21-year-old's absence has now been revealed, and it is bad news for those of a Black Cats persuasion.

Diarra suffered a groin injury whilst participating in first-team training ahead of last weekend's trip to the Second City and the Villans.

The Senegal international underwent an operation on the groin issue on Monday (September 22) as he begins his road to recovery.

Influential midfielder Diarra is expected to be sidelined until December, seriously denting Le Bris's options in the middle of the park.

Which games will Diarra miss?

Ruled out until December after surgery, Diarra will be a major miss for Sunderland, who have collected eight points from five matches so far.

The 21-year-old is a certainty to miss massive trips to Manchester United and Chelsea in October, as well as a relegation six-pointer versus Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 18.

There is also the possibility that Diarra is unable to feature in the first Tyne-Wear derby of the term on December 13, when Newcastle United visit the Stadium of Light.