Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stockport County and Reading, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stockport County will aim to strengthen their push up the League One table when they host Reading at Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Hatters sit inside the top 10 after nine matches, while the Royals are still searching for rhythm near the bottom of the table.

Match preview

Stockport have started the 2025-26 campaign steadily, amassing 15 points from nine outings, with four wins, three draws, and just two defeats.

They have scored 14 goals and conceded 12, leaving them eighth on the table heading into the weekend.

Dave Challinor’s men picked up an impressive 1-0 win at Rotherham United last time out, with Kyle Wootton’s strike proving decisive.

That result means they have now scored 10 goals across their last five matches, though their overall return of two victories in that span highlights a degree of inconsistency.

Nevertheless, Stockport will be encouraged by their recent record in this fixture, having won each of their last three meetings with Reading.

Another success here would give them back-to-back league wins and keep them firmly in the mix for the playoff places.

The Hatters came agonisingly close to promotion last season, only to lose to Leyton Orient in the playoff semi-final on penalties - their response has been positive, as they continue to build towards another top-six challenge.

Reading, by contrast, have endured a difficult start under Noel Hunt, with the Royals sitting 20th in the table with just eight points from their opening eight games.

They have recorded two wins, two draws, and four defeats, although their defensive issues have been costly, as they have conceded 13 goals while scoring just nine at the other end.

Consistency has eluded them, and they arrive at Edgeley Park needing a response after a poor week.

Reading suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wrexham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, fielding a heavily-rotated side.

That disappointment followed a run of two wins in five across all competitions, showing flashes of promise but not enough to lift them clear of danger.

Having finished seventh last season, Hunt’s men know they are capable of much more, but they must improve quickly to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Stockport County League One form:

LWDLDW

Stockport County form (all competitions):

LDWLDW

Reading League One form:

LDDWLW

Reading form (all competitions):

WWLLWL

Team News

Stockport are expected to field Kyle Wootton in attack once again, with the forward likely to be supported by Benony Breki Andresson and Jack Diamond.

In midfield, Odin Bailey and Oliver Norwood are set to retain their places, while Joseph Olowu, Brad Hills, and Ethan Pye should continue in defence.

For Reading, Hunt has no major injury concerns and may stick with the midfield trio of Charlie Savage, Lewis Wing, and Liam Fraser.

Derrick Williams and Finley Burns are expected to continue as the central defensive pairing, with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Amadou Ahmed providing width.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Osborn, Bailey, Norwood, Onyango; Andresson, Diamond; Wootton

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Jacob, Williams, Burns, Ahmed; Savage, Wing, Fraser; Kyerewaa, Marriott, Lane

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Reading

Stockport have found their rhythm in recent weeks and boast a strong record against Reading, who continue to struggle at both ends of the pitch.

With home advantage, the Hatters should have enough to claim a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email