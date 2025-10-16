Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stockport County and Exeter City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stockport County play host to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon searching for the victory that could move them into the automatic promotion places in the League One table.

Although they welcome a team in Exeter to Edgeley Park that are in 13th place, the visitors are on a two-game unbeaten streak.

Match preview

While it took Stockport some time to bounce back from last season's playoff disappointment, Dave Challinor's side are now looking very much a strong promotion contender.

Eleven points have been accumulated from their last five league fixtures, including back-to-back victories over Huddersfield Town and Blackpool respectively.

Although 2-1 and 1-0 triumphs in those games hardly set the world alight, Challinor will see the positives in how his team have ground out wins in those games.

In fact, five of Stockport's six league wins have come by one-goal margins, while no more than two goals have been scored in any of those successes.

Stockport are also on a four-match unbeaten streak at Edgeley Park, a ground in which they have conceded just five times in six outings.

As for Exeter, there was recently the perception that Gary Caldwell could be on the way towards the sack after six defeats from seven matches in all competitions.

However, four points have since been collected from their last two League One fixtures, starting with a shock 1-0 victory away at promotion-chasing Lincoln City.

After Kevin McDonald's last-gasp winner in that contest, Exeter came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Reading last weekend.

A two-point gap has been created above the relegation zone, but goals remain a problem for this team with Exeter having failed to net more than twice in any of their last seven outings.

On a more positive note, they boast the joint-sixth best defensive record in the division.

Stockport County League One form:

L D W D W W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

D W D W L W

Exeter City League One form:

L L L L W D

Exeter City form (all competitions):

L L L L W D

Team News

Stockport will be able to call upon Tyler Onyango after the wide player served a one-match ban for a recent sending off.

However, Corey O'Keeffe impressed in his place at right wing-back against Blackpool and could retain his spot for this fixture.

Jayden Fevrier is an alternative to Nathan Lowe in the final third, but Challinor sticking with an unchanged starting lineup remains a possibility.

Meanwhile, Johnly Yfeko should keep his place in defence despite his error last weekend. The centre-back was making just his second start after a recent injury return.

Jack Aitchison could return in the final third ahead of Akeel Higgins in what may be the only change, but Sonny Cox remains sidelined in the long term.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; O'Keeffe, Bailey, Norwood, Osborn; Lowe, Diamond; Wootton

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Yfeko, Andrew; McMillan, Brierley; Niskanen, Cole, Aitchison; Wareham

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Exeter City

Exeter City will have Stockport's respect ahead of this contest given their recent triumph at Lincoln City. However, we cannot ignore that Stockport are one of the form teams in the division and playing with enough confidence to nullify the threat offered by the visitors.

No Data Analysis info

