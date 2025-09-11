[monks data]
Preview: Stockport County vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Stockport vs Cardiff - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stockport County and Cardiff City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stockport County square off against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon with the opportunity to close the gap on the League One leaders to two points.

That is despite the home side sitting in ninth position in the table and the visitors having been outstanding since their relegation to the third tier.


Match preview

On the back of last season's playoff disappointment, Stockport were always going to find it hard to start the new campaign with total optimism.

As such, an 11-point return from seven games can be considered to be a solid return, despite defeats being posted Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle.

Conceding four times against lowly Plymouth on the South coast would have frustrated head coach Dave Challinor, Stockport now possessing the fifth-worst defensive record in the division.

Three wins from seven outings is also below what was expected, yet the competitiveness of this season's third tier has left County just five points behind their next opponents.

Stockport are facing Cardiff for the first time since March 2003 and only have two wins from 14 games against them in their history.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor after his side's match against Crystal Palace, on January 12, 2025

Cardiff are the clear favourites to strengthen that record as they continue to remain unbeaten under new boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

Even with the postponement of last week's fixture against Burton Albion, the Bluebirds remain top of the table by one point with a game in hand.

Last time out, all the way back on August 30, Cardiff stormed to a 4-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle and remain with just the one goal conceded in six League One fixtures.

A total of five clean sheets have been kept in a row in all competitions, but goals have been few and far between at both ends in their away contests.

Barry-Murphy's team are yet to concede against either Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Luton Town, collecting seven points through a goalless draw and two 1-0 wins.

Stockport County League One form:

W D L W D L

 

Stockport County form (all competitions):

L W L D W L

 

Cardiff City League One form:

W D W W W W

 

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

 


Team News

Chelsea's Omari Kellyman in action for the Under-21s on August 16, 2024

Malik Mothersille and Lewis Fiorini - who provided an assist against Plymouth - are both pushing for recalls to the Stockport XI.

Jayden Fevrier and Nathan Lowe are both at risk of dropping down to the substitutes' bench, as is Tyler Onyango unless the Everton loanee is pushed forward into midfield.

Providing that everyone has returned from international duty unscathed, Cardiff are expected to line up with an unchanged team.

Centre-back Dylan Lawlor was outstanding on his Wales debut against Kazakhstan and will retain his spot.

While Omari Kellyman has been signed on loan from Chelsea, the playmaker is not ready to earn first-team minutes as he builds up his fitness after a hamstring injury.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Onyango, Connolly, Pye; Mothersille, Moxon, Norwood, Osborn; Fiorini, Diamond; Wootton

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; J.Colwill, Wintle; Ashford, R,Colwill, Willock; Salech


SM words green background

We say: Stockport County 1-1 Cardiff City


 

Having already lost at Edgeley Park this season, Stockport will not be full of confidence on their home patch. Nevertheless, we are backing them to do enough to earn a share of the spoils against the league leaders in what will have a big-game feel to it.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

