Stockport County play host to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would catapult them into the top six of the League One table.

Meanwhile, the visitors are without a permanent manager after sacking Steve Bruce, a consequence of sitting down in 23rd place.

Match preview

After missing out in the playoffs last season, Stockport have spent the opening two months of this campaign between the playoff spots and mid-table positions.

However, Dave Challinor's side are beginning to build a head of steam with a four-match undefeated streak where they have accumulated eight points.

As well as earning a 1-1 draw with previous leaders Cardiff City, Stockport have also recorded a notable 2-1 win at pre-season title favourites Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Stockport had already been one goal ahead prior to having a player sent off, but Challinor will be delighted with how his team sealed their third away win of 2025-26, their return of 11 points from six games the second-best in the division.

Although Stockport have lost just once in League One fixtures at Edgeley Park, just two wins have been recorded, the last of which came back on August 23.

As for Blackpool, the Seasiders' hierarchy are currently deliberating over who will succeed Bruce after parting ways with the first-team's manager.

Just eight points have been collected from 11 league games, and suffering a seventh defeat to AFC Wimbledon ultimately led to Bruce being removed from his place in the dugout.

Still sitting just four points adrift of 16th spot, all is not lost for Blackpool when it comes to moving out of trouble, but two victories from nine games in all competitions forced the hand of club chiefs.

Steve Banks, Blackpool's long-serving goalkeeping coach, has been placed in interim charge while a replacement for Bruce is found.

He will seemingly be tasked with recording Blackpool's first away point of the season after five consecutive defeats and just the one goal scored.

Stockport County League One form:

D L D W D W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

L D W D W L

Blackpool League One form:

D L W L D L

Blackpool form (all competitions):

L W W L D L

Team News

Stockport will be forced into at least one change with Tyler Onyango serving a one-game ban for his dismissal at the John Smith's Stadium.

Corey O'Keeffe is expected to be recalled as a straight replacement in what may prove to be the only alteration to the starting lineup.

Malik Mothersille is away on international duty with Jamaica, but the winger did not feature in the most recent squad.

Blackpool are missing goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and forward Dale Taylor due to being called up by Northern Ireland.

Hayden Coulson is also expected to miss out after his first-half withdrawal versus AFC Wimbledon, leaving Franco Ravizzoli, Zac Ashworth and Ashley Fletcher all in line to deputise.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; O'Keeffe, Norwood, Bailey, Osborn; Diamond, Andresson; Wootton

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Ravizzoli; Casey, Ihiekwe, Horsfall, Ashworth; Bowler, Brown, Evans, Morgan, Hamilton; Fletcher

We say: Stockport County 3-1 Blackpool

With Blackpool expected to line up differently to their previous match, they may have a new lease of life. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore Stockport building some momentum, leading us to predict another home win for Challinor's side.

