Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between St Mirren and Dundee, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sitting level on six points each in the Scottish Premiership table, St Mirren and Dundee square off at the SMISA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet for the first time since April when the Dark Blues secured a 2-0 top-flight home win over the Saints.

Match preview

St Mirren have moved one step closer to winning the Scottish League Cup for the first time since 2013 after beating Kilmarnock 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes at Rugby Park a week last Friday.

The Saints avoided the Old Firm giants in the semi-final draw and will instead face Motherwell at Hampden Park at the beginning of November, but Steve Robinson’s men must first shift their attention back to the Premiership as they endeavour to climb from their current fifth-placed position.

Sitting just two points behind the top three, St Mirren have put together an unbeaten four-game run in the top flight sine losing on the opening weekend of the new season, drawing three successive games with Motherwell, Rangers and Hibernian before beating newly-promoted Falkirk 2-1 on the road a fortnight ago.

After three away games in a row, St Mirren will welcome a return to home soil where they have not lost any of their last 10 competitive games in all competitions (W6 D4). They have also won five of their last seven home meetings with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (L2).

Dundee did pick up maximum points in their last visit to the SMISA Stadium, though, winning by a 2-1 scoreline in December last year courtesy of a brace from club captain Simon Murray, who is the top scorer for the Dark Blues so far this season with three goals to his name.

The 33-year-old was on the scoresheet along with Joe Westley and Callum Jones in a 3-2 home success over Livingston last weekend, with the latter netting a dramatic 97th-minute winning penalty to secure the club’s first league victory of the campaign.

Head coach Steven Pressley believes that Dundee's win over Livingston has "enhanced the spirit and unity" within the team, but he has acknowledged that the 2025-26 season will be a challenge as his side are still in the "early stages of development".

Sitting sixth in the top-flight standings and only behind St Mirren on goal difference, Dundee had picked up seven points across their last three league meetings with the Saints (W2 D1), five more than they managed in their previous 12 encounters over a six-year period.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L D D D W

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D W D D W W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L D D L D W

Dundee form (all competitions):

L D D L D W

Team News

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser missed the cup victory over Kilmarnock due to an ankle injury sustained in the previous match against Falkirk, and while Robinson is hopeful that the issue is not serious, a return to the matchday squad this weekend is unlikely.

Richard King could therefore retain his place in the back three alongside Alex Gogic and Miguel Freckleton, while Jayden Richardson and Declan John continue as wing-backs.

Seven of St Mirren's last nine Scottish Premiership goals against Dundee have either been scored by Toyosi Olusanya (four) or Mikael Mandron (three). While the former left the Saints in the summer, the latter remains a key man in Robinson’s squad and is expected to lead the attack with Jonah Ayunga.

As for Dundee, Yan Dhanda will serve the second and final game of a two-match ban, while fellow midfielder Paul Digby remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Cameron Congreve produced a man-of-the-match display and set up two goals in the win over Livingston, and Pressley is expected to reward the 21-year-old with another start on the right flank, while Charlie Reilly is hoping to force his way into the first XI after marking his comeback from injury by winning the late penalty converted by Jones last weekend.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; King, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Baccus, O'Hara, John; Ayunga, Mandron

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, C. Robertson, Graham; Congreve, F. Robertson, Hamilton, Yogane; Murray, Westley

We say: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee

Both teams will be entering this weekend’s contest in high spirits and while Dundee have enjoyed their recent meetings with St Mirren, we are backing the Saints to extend their impressive unbeaten home run by claiming a slender victory.

