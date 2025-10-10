Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the most serious of all clubs to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but they face competition from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.

The Ghana international joined the Cherries in the January window of 2023 and is nearing 100 appearances for them in all competitions.

Last season, he scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, and he has started the new campaign strongly with six goals and three assists already.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to a whole new level after committing his future to Bournemouth, signing a new five-year contract in July, and it does not come as a big surprise that several top clubs are vying for his signature.

Tottenham getting serious about signing Semenyo?

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Spurs are the most interested in signing him, but they want to properly assess the level of competition before committing to a bid.

With the Cherries under no pressure to sell him, they are likely to demand a fee in the region of £100m for the attacker, although realistically, he could be valued at around £75m.

Aston Villa and the two Manchester clubs are also keeping tabs on Semenyo, but Spurs make a genuine effort after the Lewis family pumped £100m of capital into the club.

However, he could still be interested in adding a quality player like Semenyo, who can play on both flanks.

Could Liverpool move for Semenyo next summer?

Considering his rapid progress and the way he has started the new season, it seems only a matter of time before a Champions League club make a big-money offer for him.

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for the Ghanaian, with sporting director Richard Hughes known to be an admirer, after he signed him for Bournemouth when he was their sporting director.

However, the Reds need to plan for the future ahead to replace Mohamed Salah at some point, and Semenyo could be a smart option, although the Premier League champions reportedly retain interest in Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

However, the Reds need to plan for the future ahead to replace Mohamed Salah at some point, and Semenyo could be a smart option, although the Premier League champions reportedly retain interest in Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.