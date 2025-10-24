Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly likely to sell Richarlison in the January transfer window, and Everton could be interested in bringing him back.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is reportedly wanted by Everton, and he could be available in the January transfer window.

Since moving to the north London club from the Toffees in 2022 for £60m, the Brazilian has featured in 103 appearances, scoring 23 goals.

Injuries have blighted his career at Spurs, and he has not been able to consistently replicate the form that he showed during his time at the Merseyside club.

In the absence of several key players through injuries, Richarlison has stepped up this season under Thomas Frank, scoring three goals and providing an assist in eight Premier League games.

The Toffees are looking to sign someone with proven Premier League experience to bolster their forward department, and Richarlison has emerged as an option for them.

Spurs ready to sell Richarlison?

According to a report from TEAMtalk, there is a growing possibility that Richarlison could be available in the January transfer market.

The Toffees could also reportedly face competition from MLS outfit Orlando City, who are keen on securing the services of the 52-time international in the summer of 2026.

Spurs have badly missed the services of Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, both of whom are long-term absentees, while Dominic Solanke has not started in the new season so far.

Once Solanke returns to the starting line-up after an injury lay-off, and Randal Kolo Muani starts to feature regularly, Spurs could be in a position to sell Richarlison.

Should Spurs look to offload Richarlison in next transfer window?

Richarlison has a contract at the club until 2027, but it makes sense to let him go, especially if Spurs manage to land a quality striker.

Frank has Solanke, Mathys Tel, Kolo Muani, and Richarlison for the number nine role, and certainly, they do not have a shortage of options down the middle of their attack.

It has been reported that Spurs are contemplating whether to make an approach for Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney in January, and his potential arrival could pave the way for Richarlison's departure.