Tottenham Hotspur's efforts to reunite Thomas Frank with former Brentford striker Ivan Toney could apparently hit a major stumbling block due to the 29-year-old's mammoth wages.

The Lilywhites added to their offensive ranks in the summer with the capture of Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, but the Frenchman has been plagued by fitness problems since the summer.

Kolo Muani is yet to make his full debut for the Lilywhites, although he has been tipped to earn his first start for the club in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Kolo Muani is one of three recognised strikers in Frank's ranks alongside Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, but the former is recovering from ankle surgery, while the latter has scored just once in his last 11 games.

Frank has supposedly also been left unimpressed with the efforts of one particular striker at Tottenham, who are now rumoured to be looking at the market for additional striker options in January.

Tottenham's Ivan Toney 'stumbling block' revealed amid transfer talk

The Europa League winners are apparently ready to fork out a specific amount to bring Toney back to England, where the 29-year-old thrived under Frank during their time together at Brentford.

Toney registered 72 goals in 141 games for the Bees before departing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in 2024, since when he has amassed an eye-catching 39 goals in 57 matches for the Middle Eastern side.

However, Football Insider reports that Toney's wages could be a huge obstacle in Spurs' attempts to sign him in 2026, as he is earning the equivalent of £428,592 a week in Saudi Arabia, according to Capology.

The one-time Newcastle United striker pockets more than double that of Tottenham's two highest earners - Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero - who are both on a reported £195,000 per week in North London.

Toney would therefore have to accept a significant pay cut in order to return to the Premier League with Tottenham, and Al-Ahli are also under no pressure to sell on the cheap given that his contract runs until 2028.

What Ivan Toney alternatives can Tottenham target?

If Toney has ambitions of making the 2026 England World Cup squad, it would not be a complete shock to see the 29-year-old give up his mammoth Saudi wages and return for a second stint in the Premier League under a manager he knows well.

A January loan deal is not beyond the realm of possibility, but Tottenham are not putting all of their eggs in the Toney basket and are reportedly also keeping their eyes on a cut-price alternative.

The report adds that the North London club are at the head of the queue for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract in the summer and can enter talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement in January.

Returning sporting director Fabio Paratici is also understood to be a big fan of a Primeira Liga striker, who could be available for less than his €100m (£87.4m) release clause.