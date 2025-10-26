Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank is left unimpressed with the efforts of a big-money attacker since his move to North London, a new report alleges.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has been left unimpressed with the efforts of a big-money attacker since his move to North London, a new report alleges.

The Europa League winners have hit a rough patch under the Dane's management and head into Sunday's clash with Everton boasting just one victory from their last five matches across all competitions.

Spurs were bested 2-1 by Aston Villa in gameweek eight of the 2025-26 Premier League season, before being indebted to Guglielmo Vicario in their 0-0 Champions League draw with Monaco in midweek.

On both of those occasions, Tottenham's attackers failed to fire, as midfield duo Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur combined for the Lilywhites' opener against Villa before Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia turned the tide.

Frank has not been helped by Dominic Solanke's persistent fitness problems, as the former Bournemouth and Liverpool man has struggled with an ankle injury for most of the season, making just three appearances in all competitions this term.

Solanke has totalled just 49 minutes across those three substitute appearances, and the 28-year-old recently underwent an operation to correct his ankle issue, which will rule him out until next month.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank 'unimpressed' by Dominic Solanke

However, Football Insider claims that Frank has been left dissatisfied with Solanke's efforts regardless of his fitness concerns, and the ex-Brentford boss 'does not fancy' the Englishman in the manner that Ange Postecoglou did.

The latter gave the green light to Spurs making Solanke their most expensive signing last summer, when Tottenham paid Bournemouth £65m for his services, and the forward managed 16 goals and eight assists from 45 games in his debut season.

Solanke failed to make the first XI for either of Spurs' opening two Premier League games of the season, though, as Frank sided with Richarlison up front for wins over Burnley and Manchester City - the Brazilian netted a double against the former.

Solanke remains contracted to Tottenham until the end of the 2029-30 season, but the report claims that Frank could try to sign an alternative centre-forward in the January transfer window.

The Scandinavian also has Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani at his disposal, but the Frenchman has also been plagued by fitness problems since joining and is yet to make his full debut for Tottenham.

Which strikers could Tottenham sign to replace Solanke?

Only Spurs staff know what is truly going on behind closed doors, but Frank selecting Richarlison to lead the line over Solanke at the start of the season did raise an eyebrow or two, especially given the South American's own fitness concerns.

If Spurs are serious about signing a new striker in 2026, the Lilywhites could supposedly try to tempt Ivan Toney - a former Frank favourite from his time at Brentford - back to English shores from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli.

Tottenham are supposedly ready to pay a specific amount to sign the England international, although they are also rumoured to have earmarked a Primeira Liga striker and Fabio Paratici favourite as another 2026 target.