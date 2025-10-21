Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici is allegedly a 'big fan' of a 35-goal striker with an £86.9m release clause.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on a 21-year-old Olympic gold medallist as Thomas Frank scopes out additional attacking reinforcements, according to a report.

The Lilywhites' forward line proved largely ineffective last time out in the Premier League, where Aston Villa condemned the Europa League winners to a sobering 2-1 home defeat in North London.

Spurs' solitary goal on the day came thanks to a combination from defensive midfield duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha, the former firing home early doors before Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia completed the Lions' comeback.

Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Mathys Tel were unable to make their mark against Unai Emery's side, while Richarlison could not provide the desired impact during a 30-minute substitute cameo either.

Tel was also omitted from Tottenham's Champions League league-phase squad owing to Spurs' lack of home-grown players, while record signing Dominic Solanke is on the sidelines as he recuperates from ankle surgery.

Tottenham's Fabio Paratici a 'big fan' of Samu Aghehowa

As a result, offensive additions are thought to be high on the shortlist of Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici, who has been re-appointed to the club's transfer hierarchy following his ban after working closely under Antonio Conte.

According to TBR Football, the Tottenham chief is a 'big fan' of Porto centre-forward Samu Aghehowa, who has been finding the back of the net for fun in Portugal since leaving Atletico Madrid in a high-profile transfer last year.

Chelsea appeared to be closing in on Aghehowa's signing in 2024, only for the deal to collapse owing to medical issues and an image rights dispute, allowing Porto to swoop in and complete a £27.8m transfer.

The 2004-born protege - who won gold with Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics - has since scored a stellar 35 goals in 54 games for Porto in all competitions, including eight strikes from nine appearances this season.

How much will Tottenham have to pay for Samu Aghehowa?

At a first glance, Tottenham would seemingly have to break the bank for Aghehowa, who is contracted to Porto until 2029 and has a €100m (£87m) release clause in his agreement.

However, the report adds that Porto will almost certainly accept 'much less' owing to their precarious financial position, meaning that Spurs' biggest concern could be interest from rival clubs.

Barcelona are alleged to be considering Aghehowa as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is looking increasingly likely to depart Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea's name often still appears in conversations surrounding the former Atletico Madrid striker too, although it remains to be seen if the Blues reignite their interest after capturing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.