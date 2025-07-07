Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly unlikely to re-sign Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, even though a free transfer would bring serious benefits in the Champions League.

The former Lilywhites youngster - who played 24 times for the Europa League champions from 2013 to 2020 - is officially unattached following the expiration of his contract with Southampton at the end of June.

During his five seasons at St Mary's, Walker-Peters made over 200 appearances for the Saints, banking seven goals and 12 assists and performing competently on both sides of the backline.

Shortly before Walker-Peters entered the free agent market, Tottenham were reported to have been giving consideration to bringing him back to North London, and the right-back would "love" to return to his boyhood team.

The two-cap England international would also qualify as a club-trained player for Tottenham's Champions League squad, having spent at least three years at Spurs between the ages of 15 and 21.

Spurs unlikely to re-sign Walker-Peters despite 'internal talks'

The prospect of a free transfer for a homegrown player in the prime of his career could therefore be a particularly appealing one for Thomas Frank, but according to The Telegraph, a reunion this summer is not expected to materialise.

The report claims that Tottenham have internally discussed a move for the 28-year-old, but it would be a surprise if he went back to North London for a second stint in the Spurs kit.

That is in spite of Spurs' lack of club-trained players in their squad, as Frank only has one such man at his disposal at present - third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin.

Tottenham do boast seven 'association-trained' players, who must have represented another club in England or Wales for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21, but they can only have four such players in their UEFA squad.

As clubs must have a total of eight club and association-trained players in their 25-strong Champions League ranks, Spurs ideally must include another three club-trained players, otherwise their squad size will be reduced.

Where else can Spurs find a club-trained player?

While Tottenham have a few academy products in their ranks - Mikey Moore, Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine - the trio instead qualify for Tottenham's UEFA B list.

List B is reserved for players born on or after January 1, 2004 who have been eligible to represent the club for an uninterrupted two-year period at any time since their 15th birthday, of which Scarlett, Devine and Moore all qualify.

Instead, Tottenham will have to turn to the market to search for club-trained List A players, and Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin would fit the bill.

The 2002-born defender came through the Tottenham academy system before leaving for the Stadium of Light in 2021, but he meets the criteria for a club-trained player.

Spurs are understood to be considering a deal for the 23-year-old, although Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League will make any move considerably more difficult.