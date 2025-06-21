Tottenham Hotspur reportedly give serious consideration to re-signing a former academy product who would 'love' to come back to North London as a free agent.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly giving consideration to a summer deal for former academy starlet Kyle Walker-Peters, who will be available on a free transfer in a couple of weeks' time.

The 28-year-old's contract with relegated Southampton expires at the end of the month, and he is confirmed to be departing St Mary's after five-and-a-half years of service.

Walker-Peters initially joined the Saints on loan from Spurs in January 2020 before his move was made permanent that same summer for £11.4m, and he has been a St Mary's stalwart ever since.

The versatile defender played over 200 times for the South Coast side, coming up with seven goals and 12 assists as he frequently alternated between the Premier League and Championship.

Walker-Peters is not expected to be short of suitors for a summer transfer, and according to Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold, Spurs have shown an interest in bringing him back to North London.

Walker-Peters would 'love' Tottenham return on free transfer

"The one I do believe they have considered for this summer is Kyle Walker-Peters," Gold said on the Gold and Guest Tottenham Podcast. "On one side, the full-back spots are pretty busy right now, there are a lot of full-backs there.

"But as the window goes on, if he’s not been snapped up yet, I can see it as a clever solution, he’s club-trained, he can play on both sides, and from my understanding I think he would love to come back to Spurs as well, they’re his boyhood club."

Walker-Peters spent seven years in the Tottenham ranks between 2013 and 2020 and turned out 24 times for the senior Lilywhites team, managing one goal and five assists before heading south.

The two-cap England international could function on either side of the backline for Thomas Frank's Tottenham, who faced some uncertainty over Pedro Porro's future earlier this term.

However, thanks to their qualification for the 2025-26 Champions League, Spurs are expected to resist interest in the Spaniard, who was linked with a move back to Manchester City as Kyle Walker's successor.

First Kyle Walker-Peters, what about Kyle Walker?

One of those once-in-a-blue-moon coincidences, Walker-Peters's namesake - in both name and position - is also set to seek pastures new when the summer transfer window opens for business.

City veteran Walker is now surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, although it would be a shock to see the 35-year-old taken on for a second spell at Tottenham amid his defensive decline.

A permanent move to loan outfit AC Milan is not expected to materialise for Walker, who was at one stage thought to have been of interest to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

However. David Moyes's Everton are now believed to be leading the race to sign the Englishman, who still has a year left to run on his contract with Man City.