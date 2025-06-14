Tottenham Hotspur reportedly refuse to rule out integrating an 18-year-old defender into their first team next season amid speculation surrounding Cristian Romero's future.

Fledgling Tottenham Hotspur teenager Luka Vuskovic could reportedly be given the chance to prove himself in the Lilywhites first team next season, despite significant loan interest.

Spurs agreed the signing of the 2007-born defender back in late 2023, and he will officially join the Europa League winners from Hajduk Split in an €11m (£9.4m) deal on July 1.

Vuskovic continued his development in the Belgian top flight with KVC Westerlo last season, where he further enhanced his reputation as an attacking force to be reckoned with.

The centre-back managed an eye-catching seven goals from 36 games for the Jupiler Pro League side - in addition to two assists - and he made his senior Croatia debut against the Czech Republic this month.

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is now facing a critical call over Vuskovic's short-term future, as according to The Mirror, the 18-year-old will not be short of offers for another loan departure.

Tottenham 'refuse to rule out' keeping Vuskovic next season

The report claims that Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs have been in touch with his camp to express an interest in signing Vuskovic for the 2025-26 campaign, while other Belgian sides also want to bring him back to the Pro League.

However, Frank reportedly wants to put the Croatia international through his paces and cast his eye over the player in pre-season, and the door is open for Vuskovic to force his way into the Tottenham first-team squad for the new campaign.

Spurs chiefs are apparently in no hurry to decide on their 2025-26 action plan for Vuskovic, whom they view as a 'major talent' and one whose development they must manage with due diligence.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were also rumoured to be in the running for Vuskovic before Tottenham won the race for the 6ft 4in defender, despite not being able to boast Champions League football at the time.

Could Vuskovic inherit Cristian Romero's Tottenham throne?

Tottenham will have an extra incentive to integrate Vuskovic into their squad next season if Cristian Romero is unable to resist the pull of Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The World Cup-winning Argentine endured a frustrating campaign with injuries last season, only making 26 appearances in all competitions, but he played a fundamental role in the club's Europa League triumph.

However, Romero is about to enter the final two years of his Tottenham deal, and the former Juventus defender is thought to be a priority target for Atletico boss and compatriot Diego Simeone.

The La Liga club are yet to agree a fee with Spurs or personal terms with Romero, but Vuskovic making a first-team breakthrough in 2025-26 would soften the blow of potentially losing the South American.

Furthermore, Kevin Danso's loan move from Lens has been made permanent for £21m, and Frank is also understood to be closing in on his first signing since taking the reins, as Spurs are on the verge of completing a deal for an attacker which could be worth up to £42.6m.