Thomas Frank is reportedly about to make his first signing as Tottenham Hotspur manager, as the Lilywhites are on the 'verge' of completing a £42.6m attacker deal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is reportedly about to make his first signing as Spurs boss, as the Lilywhites are on the verge of completing a permanent deal for Mathys Tel's Bayern Munich.

The French attacker was at the centre of a prolonged deadline-day transfer saga in February, where moves to both Arsenal and Chelsea failed to materialise.

In the end, Tel was taken on by Tottenham on a six-month loan, and the Lilywhites also possessed the option to sign the former Rennes attacker on a permanent basis.

Tel did not set the world alight during his time in North London, only managing three goals and one assist in 20 games, but he nevertheless played a part in Spurs' Europa League triumph.

Now, journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Tottenham have decided to keep the 20-year-old permanently, and it was always the plan for Tel to remain in North London for good.

Tel's permanent Tottenham move could reach £42.6m

However, rather than trigger the €55m (£46.8m) option to buy in Tel's contract, Tottenham have apparently negotiated a lower fee with Bayern, who will receive a fixed fee of €35m (£29.8m) for his sale.

The transaction could still reach a total of €50m (£42.6m), though, as Tottenham have already paid Bayern a €10m (£8.5m) loan fee, and the German champions could receive another €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Talks between the two clubs are now understood to be at their final stages, and Tel has also given the green light to a long-term contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 2005-born attacker is set to become the first signing of the Frank era, and Tottenham's second incoming of the summer after Kevin Danso's loan from Lens was made permanent.

Tel - who is currently away with the France Under-21 team at the European Championships - will leave the Allianz Arena having amassed 16 goals and seven assists in 83 matches for the Bavarian giants in all tournaments since joining from Rennes in 2022.

Tel 'on verge' of Tottenham move' - who could be next?

Tel's lack of output in 2024-25 should not be a sign of things to come; not every teenager can take the Premier League by storm within a few months of moving to England, and he certainly showed flashes of what he is capable of.

The France Under-21 international will provide Frank with a versatile option across the frontline next season, but Spurs' attacking acquisitions are not expected to stop there.

Indeed, Tel's permanent signing should not see Tottenham's interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo diminish, as they have apparently received encouragement in their pursuit of the £60m-rated winger.

The Lilywhites may also add a new centre-back to their shortlist if Cristian Romero moves to Atletico Madrid, but there has been no significant movement on that front yet.