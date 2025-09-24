Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly one of three clubs that are contemplating whether to make an approach for a Borussia Dortmund attacker during the winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt as a potential winter transfer target.

Thomas Frank has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, recording four wins, two draws and one defeat from his seven games in charge.

Spurs sit in third place in the Premier League table after five games and have prevailed in their opening Champions League fixture of the season.

As such, the North Londoners are in a positive mindframe going forward, while Frank has also publicly hinted that trying to secure a reunion with Harry Kane in the future is not out of the question.

Nevertheless, as per Fichajes, Spurs are giving consideration to trying to negotiate a deal for another Bundesliga player with a big reputation in 2026.

Spurs interested in Brandt deal

The report alleges that Spurs are one of three clubs that are toying with making an approach for long-serving Dortmund star Brandt.

Since 2019, the Germany international has contributed 47 goals and 66 assists from 271 appearances in all competitions.

Brandt has also made five outings this campaign, yet the 29-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Therefore, Spurs, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all considering trying to tempt Dortmund into a sale for a cut-price fee at the turn of the year.

Should Brandt not leave the Westfalenstadion in January, he will be able to entertain pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

Which Premier League team needs Brandt the most?

With Spurs having been unable to include a player such as Mathys Tel in their Champions League squad, it is clear that they are not short of suitable options in the final third.

That is something that may come into Brandt's thinking when considering his next move, with only 193 minutes racked up across five games in all competitions during 2025-26.

He may not be viewed as first choice at Newcastle either, but Villa boss Unai Emery would likely jump at the chance to include a player of his proven quality into his goal-shy team.

Other European teams will inevitably enter the race if it becomes apparent that he is not penning fresh terms with Dortmund.