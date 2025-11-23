Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Joao Palinha drops a major hint on his future, though there are concerns about whether he is the type of player Thomas Frank needs.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Joao Palinha insisted that he is enjoying life at the club amid question marks about his future.

Spurs are set to play Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League at the Emirates, and the result could be key for their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Midfielder Palinha has been selected to start by Thomas Frank against the Gunners, though there are some concerns about his fit in the team given he has at times struggled to build out from the back when under pressure.

The Portuguese international is on loan from Bayern Munich, and the Londoners have the option of purchasing him for £27m, but it remains to be seen whether the club will make his switch permanent.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Palinha spoke positively about Tottenham, but claimed that the decision is out of his hands, saying: "They should ask the owner [about my future], or Fabio [Paratici], or Johan [Lange], not myself! Of course, this is like a marriage. Both parts need to want [it].

"But I am really glad here. I feel the support from the supporters as well. When you feel this, for me it is really special. We have until the end of the season. We have a lot of things to happen. You know how it is in football. I just want to enjoy the time that I am here. Let’s see what is going to happen."

The 30-year-old would not represent a long-term investment, but his experience in the Premier League may be valuable if he was used as a squad player.

What type of midfielder does Thomas Frank need?

Tottenham have improved defensively this season under Frank, but they have struggled to impact play in the final third, with the club producing just one shot on target against Chelsea when they lost 1-0 on November 1.

Creative talent Xavi Simons has failed to showcase their talent, though some of the Dutchman's issues may be related to the team's deeper midfielders, who have found it difficult to progress the ball.

Palhinha is at his best when playing in a more defensive system, but the 30-year-old has been asked to be more involved in build-up this campaign than he was when he played for Fulham under Marco Silva.

If Frank is to get more from his attacking players, he will have to find ways of getting possession to his forwards, and he may have to look for additions in the transfer window such as Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Champions League race: Can Tottenham secure top four with the current squad?

While Spurs have been far from perfect this season given they are 11th with 18 points, most of their Champions League rivals have also been inconsistent this season.

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven Premier League games, Newcastle United are currently 14th, while just four points separate them from third-placed Manchester City.

While Tottenham are likely to suffer more disappointing results between now and the end of the season, losses and draws may not prove fatal for their hopes of top four.

Additionally, the return of key stars such as Dejan Kulusevski will be a significant boost, and he could revitalise the club's attack considering he is arguably one of their most creative players.