Yves Bissouma's stance over a move away from Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly revealed as an Italian giant and former Chelsea manager fight for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma supposedly intends to remain in North London during the summer transfer window despite interest from across Europe.

After shining alongside Pape Sarr during the 2023-24 campaign, Bissouma slipped down the pecking order at Tottenham last season and is now in the final 12 months of his contract.

As things stand, no extension for the Mali international is forthcoming, and there was an expectation that he would be sold this summer to avoid the risk of a free transfer in 2026.

Last week, it was claimed that Juventus viewed Bissouma as a 'standout option' for the summer window, as the Old Lady scope out suitable replacements for the under-performing Douglas Luiz.

The former Aston Villa midfielder is already being linked with an exit from Turin after just one season, and both the Lions and Manchester United are rumoured to be keeping tabs on developments.

Bissouma 'expresses desire' to stay at Spurs this summer

Owing to his contract situation, it was reported that Spurs would be prepared to sanction the 28-year-old's sale for as little as €15m (£13m) this summer, although they would ideally like to pocket closer to €20m (£17.3m).

However, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Bissouma has 'expressed a desire' to continue at Tottenham for the final year of his current contract at the very least.

Tavolieri adds that a handful of European clubs have been monitoring his situation closely, including AC Milan and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, the latter of whom have apparently been in contact with him.

The midfielder's first choice is to remain in North London, though, and even if Tottenham do decide to part ways with him this summer, he would prefer to move to another Premier League club than trying his hand in a different league.

Since joining the Lilywhites in a £25.2m deal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, Bissouma has struck two goals in 100 appearances for Spurs, playing the full 90 minutes in last season's Europa League final win over Manchester United.

Bissouma wants to stay, but who could be sold?

As Spurs do not appear close to bolstering their midfield ranks, retaining Bissouma's services is surely a no-brainer from a sporting point of view, as Thomas Frank needs every troop possible for the imminent Champions League campaign.

The Europa League winners are still yet to make a serious sale this summer; besides a few free agents, the only departures have been Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - whose Marseille loan was converted into a permanent deal - and Alejo Veliz, who has returned to Rosario Central on a temporary basis.

However, more exits are anticipated between now and September 1, especially up front, where Richarlison, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil should all be on the hunt for new stomping grounds this summer.

Son Heung-min's future also remains the subject of increasing uncertainty, as Frank has supposedly decided that the Spurs captain can leave this summer if an offer comes in that is too good to reject.