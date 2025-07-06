Manchester United stand to benefit as Juventus reportedly identify a Tottenham Hotspur 28-year-old as a 'standout' target for the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is a 'standout' option for Serie A giants Juventus during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Spurs are understood to be open to offers for the Mali international during the current market, as he has now entered the last 12 months of his contract in North London.

Bissouma excelled in a midfield partnership with Pape Sarr during Ange Postecoglou's first season at the club, but the former Brighton & Hove Albion man experienced a downturn in fortunes last term.

Bissouma still featured regularly with 44 appearances in all competitions, including the full 90 minutes in each of Spurs' final three Europa League matches en route to the trophy.

However, the 28-year-old started less than half of Tottenham's Premier League matches, and with no contract extension in sight, a summer sale is the likeliest outcome.

Bissouma asking price 'revealed' amid Juventus interest

According to Gazzetta, Bissouma has now emerged as a top midfield target for Juventus, who is 'more than an idea' for general manager Damien Comolli.

The Bianconeri chief is understood to possess an 'excellent relationship' with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy from their previous dealings, and Juve have 'sensed an opportunity' to make a move this summer.

As Spurs are at risk of losing Bissouma for nothing next year, the Lilywhites are not demanding a premium and would apparently be happy to sell for a figure within the €15m (£13m) to €20m (£17.3m) range.

While unnamed Premier League clubs are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the situation, Spurs would supposedly rather sell the 28-year-old to a foreign team rather than helping to strengthen one of their rivals.

However, there is a catch to Juve's interest, as Bissouma would occupy the second and final non-EU spot in the Bianconeri's squad after Canadian international striker Jonathan David, whose signing was confirmed on Friday.

How Bissouma's Juventus move could help Man United

If a deal can be struck to bring Bissouma to Turin, the Malian would be expected to compete for places in a two-man midfield with Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli under Igor Tudor.

The Tottenham man would therefore act as a direct replacement for former Aston Villa lynchpin Douglas Luiz, whom Juventus are looking to offload, potentially back to the Premier League.

Manchester United are rumoured to be showing the strongest interest in the Brazil international, whom they have apparently been offered as part of a deal for Jadon Sancho.

Bissouma heading to the Allianz Stadium would only make Juventus more receptive to bids for Luiz, thus boosting Ruben Amorim's hopes of striking a reasonable deal for a quality midfield reinforcement.