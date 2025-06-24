Manchester United could be given the chance to sign one of two Juventus players in exchange for unwanted attacker Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

The 25-year-old was due to join Chelsea in a £25m permanent deal this summer, only for the Blues to pay a £5m penalty fee to get out of their obligation to buy the attacker.

As a result, Sancho is due back at Carrington in the coming weeks, but Man United are 'adamant' that they will sever ties with the England international permanently during the summer transfer window.

There is ostensibly a lack of Premier League suitors for Sancho, who is instead being tipped to reignite his career abroad, either in Serie A or La Liga.

Juventus and Napoli appear to be showing the greatest interest in the former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City product, whom Man United are not in a position to command a high fee for given his contract is up next summer.

Man United to be offered Dusan Vlahovic, Douglas Luiz in Sancho deal?

Nevertheless, Gazzetta claims that Juventus could try to drive the price down or even pull off a straight swap deal involving Sancho and one of two players on their chopping block; Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic or Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Like Sancho, Vlahovic is also about to enter the last two years of his agreement in Turin, and contract talks between player and club have apparently collapsed, meaning that a sale will happen for the right price in the current window.

Vlahovic has supposedly already rejected the chance to join a club in Turkey or Saudi Arabia, but he may not turn his nose up to a switch to Old Trafford given that he could realistically expect a salary of at least €10m (£8.6m) per year.

Meanwhile, Man United were thought to have been interested in swooping for Luiz in January, but the ex-Aston Villa man wanted to make a name for himself at Juventus during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Luiz failed to do so, though, and head coach Igor Tudor will reportedly not be able to offer him the minutes that he is pining for next season, so a return to the Premier League is now understood to be a distinct possibility.

Why everybody could be a winner in Man United-Juve swap deal

On Sancho's side, the 25-year-old is apparently of the view that pulling on the Juventus shirt would be a privilege, and he would have no qualms about continuing his career at the Bianconeri next season.

Sancho will have to accept a significant reduction on his weekly £250,000 wage packet in Turin, but if an accord can be found between his camp and the Old Lady, him and Vlahovic moving in opposite directions could make everybody a winner.

The Red Devils are understood to have been rejected by their former leading striker target - Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres - and a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen may prove too costly.

However, picking up a striker of Vlahovic's ilk and ridding themselves of an unwanted name in Sancho would represent an astute piece of business from the men upstairs, especially as such a deal would not set them back financially at all.

Ex-Aston Villa star Luiz is an intriguing proposition too, but as Casemiro is likely to stay for another year and experienced a renaissance in the last knockings of last season, the Red Devils may be able to get by without a midfield signing this summer.