Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly touched base with Juventus to ask about a deal for a struggling pass master during the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites' attacking problems came to the fore in the weekend's dampening 1-0 Premier League loss to London rivals Chelsea, who could and should have won by more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Only Guglielmo Vicario's heroics prevented a more embarrassing scoreline for Spurs, who set an unwanted club Expected Goals record in that defeat to Enzo Maresca's men.

Randal Kolo Muani started as the central striker in that game, but the Paris Saint-Germain loanee was ineffective during his 73 minutes on the pitch and is still waiting for his first goal for the Lilywhites.

Fellow striker Richarlison has also experienced a downturn in fortunes since a strong start to the campaign, failing to score in any of his last nine matches for the Europa League winners across all competitions, while Dominic Solanke is recovering from ankle surgery.

Tottenham make transfer 'enquiry' for Juventus' Jonathan David

The latter will not be sidelined for too much longer, but it has also been alleged that Frank is not a fan of the former Bournemouth man and has been left unimpressed with what he has seen so far.

As a result, Spurs are being heavily linked with the signing of a new striker in the January transfer window, and according to Sky Italia, an enquiry has been submitted for Juventus centre-forward Jonathan David.

The Canada international joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer this summer following a successful five years with Lille, whom he scored 109 goals in 232 appearances for, winning the Ligue 1 title in his debut season in 2020-21.

However, David has underwhelmed during his time in Turin so far - providing just one goal and one assist in 12 matches in all competitions - and Juventus are already open to the idea of letting the 25-year-old leave over the winter.

David's camp are said to be in 'constant contact' with a host of top European teams about a deal for their client, and Tottenham are one of two clubs to have enquired about the conditions of a possible mid-season move, alongside Bayern Munich.

It is unclear whether Juventus are willing to sanction a permanent exit or just a loan deal, but the Italian giants would likely have no problems letting him leave for good - their financial problems are well-documented and they can make a serious profit on a player they signed for nothing.

What would Jonathan David bring to Tottenham?

Spurs fans may turn their nose up to this transfer due to David's underwhelming attacking metrics this season, but the Canada international can bring a new passing dimension to the Tottenham attack.

Over the past 365 days, the former Lille and Genk attacker has registered an incredible pass success rate of 83%, putting him in the top 2% of all centre-forwards in the big five European leagues.

David also generates just under 1.5 key passes per game, showcasing that his game is more about goals, and Spurs could do with a dash more creativity if their 0.05 Expected Goals against Chelsea are anything to go by.