Tottenham transfer news: Spurs submit 'enquiry' for Serie A pass master to address Thomas Frank problem area

By , Senior Reporter
From Turin to Tottenham? Spurs submit 'enquiry' for Serie A pass master
© Insidefoto / Imago
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly submit an enquiry for a Juventus pass master as Thomas Frank aims to address a problem area during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly touched base with Juventus to ask about a deal for a struggling pass master during the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites' attacking problems came to the fore in the weekend's dampening 1-0 Premier League loss to London rivals Chelsea, who could and should have won by more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Only Guglielmo Vicario's heroics prevented a more embarrassing scoreline for Spurs, who set an unwanted club Expected Goals record in that defeat to Enzo Maresca's men.

Randal Kolo Muani started as the central striker in that game, but the Paris Saint-Germain loanee was ineffective during his 73 minutes on the pitch and is still waiting for his first goal for the Lilywhites.

Fellow striker Richarlison has also experienced a downturn in fortunes since a strong start to the campaign, failing to score in any of his last nine matches for the Europa League winners across all competitions, while Dominic Solanke is recovering from ankle surgery.

Tottenham make transfer 'enquiry' for Juventus' Jonathan David

Juventus striker Jonathan David - August 24, 2025

The latter will not be sidelined for too much longer, but it has also been alleged that Frank is not a fan of the former Bournemouth man and has been left unimpressed with what he has seen so far.

As a result, Spurs are being heavily linked with the signing of a new striker in the January transfer window, and according to Sky Italia, an enquiry has been submitted for Juventus centre-forward Jonathan David.

The Canada international joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer this summer following a successful five years with Lille, whom he scored 109 goals in 232 appearances for, winning the Ligue 1 title in his debut season in 2020-21.

However, David has underwhelmed during his time in Turin so far - providing just one goal and one assist in 12 matches in all competitions - and Juventus are already open to the idea of letting the 25-year-old leave over the winter.

David's camp are said to be in 'constant contact' with a host of top European teams about a deal for their client, and Tottenham are one of two clubs to have enquired about the conditions of a possible mid-season move, alongside Bayern Munich.

It is unclear whether Juventus are willing to sanction a permanent exit or just a loan deal, but the Italian giants would likely have no problems letting him leave for good - their financial problems are well-documented and they can make a serious profit on a player they signed for nothing.

What would Jonathan David bring to Tottenham?

Juventus striker Jonathan David pictured on June 10, 2025

Spurs fans may turn their nose up to this transfer due to David's underwhelming attacking metrics this season, but the Canada international can bring a new passing dimension to the Tottenham attack.

Over the past 365 days, the former Lille and Genk attacker has registered an incredible pass success rate of 83%, putting him in the top 2% of all centre-forwards in the big five European leagues.

David also generates just under 1.5 key passes per game, showcasing that his game is more about goals, and Spurs could do with a dash more creativity if their 0.05 Expected Goals against Chelsea are anything to go by.

ID:585057:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5369:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Click here for more stories about Dominic Solanke

Click here for more stories about Tottenham Hotspur

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Dominic Solanke Jonathan David Richarlison Thomas Frank Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!