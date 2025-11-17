Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly face added European competition if they wish to win the race for Atalanta BC attacker Ademola Lookman during the January transfer window.

The Nigeria international is believed to be one of a few offensive options Spurs are keeping their eye on ahead of the winter window after he tried and failed to force an exit from the Gewiss Stadium in the summer.

Lookman was the subject of at least one rejected approach from Inter Milan, leading the former Fulham man to hit out at Atalanta on social media, alleging "months of broken promises" by the Serie A powerhouses.

The 28-year-old has endured a slow start to the season by his high standards too, only managing one goal in 10 appearances across all competitions and memorably clashing with former manager Ivan Juric on the touchline during a Champions League match against Marseille.

Juric was sacked earlier this month and replaced by Raffaele Palladino, but Lookman's future remains clouded in uncertainty, and he will soon enter the last 18 months of his contract with Atalanta.

Tottenham face added competition for Ademola Lookman deal?

A return to the Premier League could appeal to the Nigerian, who endured failed spells with Leicester City, Fulham and Everton during his first spell in England, scoring just 11 goals in 96 top-flight games.

However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that Turkish giants Galatasaray have also added Lookman to their shortlist of January targets, although they have not reached an agreement with the player contrary to local reports.

Galatasaray supposedly looked at the ex-Everton youngster during the last knockings of the summer window and have retained an interest in the versatile attacker, but no club-to-club or player negotiations have begun yet.

Lookman's proposed move to Galatasaray would see the 28-year-old link up with Nigeria teammate Victor Osimhen, who joined permanently from Napoli this summer and has already scored six Champions League goals in the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Lookman has registered 53 goals and 25 assists in 128 appearances for Atalanta across all tournaments, including a historic hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 Europa League final.

What Ademola Lookman alternatives can Tottenham target?

Heralded as an attacker who can occupy a multitude of positions, Lookman could offer Thomas Frank an alternative out wide, in the number 10 spot and up front, but his previous struggles in England may be of some concern to Spurs' recruitment staff.

The 28-year-old may not even be a guaranteed starter at Tottenham either, as Frank could very well go with a front four of Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke when all four are fit and available.

Instead, the Lilywhites could target a younger winger in the shape of Lyon's Malick Fofana or Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, and they are reported to have sent scouts to watch one of the duo in action recently.

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye has also been mentioned as a potential target for the Lilywhites, but the Toffees' reported £70m asking price is likely to prove prohibitive.