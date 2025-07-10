Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United in a £55m deal, as the attacker's shirt number and potential debut date is revealed.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for a reported £55m fee.

The Ghana international has penned a long-term contract with the Europa League winners - understood to be a six-year agreement until the end of the 2030-31 season - and becomes their fifth permanent signing of the summer window.

Kudus joins Luka Vuskovic, Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso and Kota Takai at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was his number one destination for a summer move despite apparent interest from Chelsea.

The Blues could have also offered Kudus the chance to play in next season's Champions League, but the 24-year-old only had eyes for North London, where he will compete in Europe's top competition during the 2025-26 season.

Kudus departs West Ham having amassed 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances for the Irons in all competitions since his switch from Ajax in 2023, including five strikes and three helpers from 32 Premier League games in 2024-25.

The versatile attacker is the first player to move directly from West Ham to Spurs in 14 years, following in the footsteps of Scott Parker, who left the Irons to join the Lilywhites in 2011.

Kudus's shirt number confirmed ahead of possible imminent debut



As expected, Kudus has been bestowed with the number 20 shirt at Tottenham, the same jersey he wears for the Ghana national team and also donned during his time at Ajax.

Spurs' '20' became vacant when backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster left the club at the end of his contract this summer, although its most famous incumbent was Dele Alli, who was Tottenham's number 20 for seven seasons.

Kudus will endeavour to exhibit similarly proficient playmaking and goalscoring skills as Alli did in his playing heyday, and the former could make his Spurs debut as early as next weekend.

Thomas Frank's side begin their pre-season away to League One side Reading on July 19, although the club have confirmed that Kudus's arrival is still subject to a work permit.

However, the 24-year-old should receive the necessary documentation imminently, also allowing him to make his competitive Tottenham debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain on August 13.

Following Kudus's arrival, Tottenham are expected to wrap up a surprise £60m deal for Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, whose medical has reportedly been scheduled after Spurs triggered his release clause.