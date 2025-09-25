Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur's bogey team rock up to North London for Saturday night's Premier League fixture, as Wolverhampton Wanderers seek their fifth win from their last six games against the Europa League winners.

However, the Old Gold are yet to even put a point on the board this season - while Spurs have 10 to their name - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (ACL), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (unspecified), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)

Doubtful: Kota Takai (foot), Ben Davies (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Andre (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, R. Gomes; Munetsi, Hwang; Arokodare

