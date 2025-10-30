This weekend's Premier League main event will be staged in North London, as Tottenham Hotspur host rivals Chelsea in a feisty all-capital clash on Saturday evening.
Spurs enter the London derby six places and three points better off than the Blues in the top-flight table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
TOTTENHAM vs. CHELSEA
TOTTENHAM
Out: Yves Bissouma (ankle), Kota Takai (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Archie Gray (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Bergvall, Simons; Kolo Muani
CHELSEA
Out: Liam Delap (suspended), Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension).
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Santos, Garnacho; Pedro
