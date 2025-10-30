Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

This weekend's Premier League main event will be staged in North London, as Tottenham Hotspur host rivals Chelsea in a feisty all-capital clash on Saturday evening.

Spurs enter the London derby six places and three points better off than the Blues in the top-flight table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Yves Bissouma (ankle), Kota Takai (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Bergvall, Simons; Kolo Muani

CHELSEA

Out: Liam Delap (suspended), Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension).

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Santos, Garnacho; Pedro

