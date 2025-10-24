Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank could be working around a double-figure absentee list for Sunday's Premier League battle with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Lilywhites suffered a fresh concern in their 0-0 Champions League draw with Monaco in midweek, when Wilson Odobert was withdrawn due to "some pain" early in the second half.

Frank did not deliver an update on the 20-year-old in his pre-game press conference, but he did concede that neither Destiny Udogie (knee) nor Cristian Romero (adductor) would be fit to face the Toffees this weekend.

James Maddison (ACL), Ben Davies (muscle), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are also sidelines for Spurs, forcing Frank's hand in some areas.

However, the Dane may make an unenforced change up front, where Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani should come into consideration for his full debut over Richarlison, whose powers have waned in recent weeks.

Odobert's issue could see the refreshed Mathys Tel line up on the left, joining Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons in the visitors' frontline, although Brennan Johnson is an alternative option.

Frank could also rejig his midfield with the inclusion of Pape Sarr over Rodrigo Bentancur, but there should be no doubting the influential Joao Palhinha's place in the starting side.

The same goes for four of Spurs' five defensive players, but Djed Spence ought to replace Archie Gray at left-back.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Tel; Kolo Muani

