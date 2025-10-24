Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton manager David Moyes will have the influential Jack Grealish back at his disposal when the Toffees host Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Manchester City loanee was ineligible to face his parent club in gameweek eight, where Erling Haaland's double propelled the Sky Blues to a straightforward 2-0 win on home soil.

However, Everton now head back to a ground where they are yet to suffer a single defeat, and Grealish's return to the starting XI - likely in place of Carlos Alcaraz - is surely nailed-on.

The Englishman can expect to join forces with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye in the supporting cast - the latter sits third for dribbles in the 2025-26 Premier League with 39, only trailing Jeremy Doku and Mohammed Kudus.

Moyes may consider an alteration in the number nine spot after a string of goalless displays from Beto, though, as Thierno Barry bangs on the door for a start on Sunday.

It should be as you were further back, though, with James Garner and Idrissa Gueye protecting the rearguard five of Jordan Pickford, Jake O'Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are both absent through injury for the hosts, and the former will now have to undergo an operation to correct his troublesome hamstring issue.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

