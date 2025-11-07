Tottenham vs. Man Utd: Spurs attacker "touch and go" for PL clash

By
Tottenham attacker 'touch and go' for Man Utd clash
© IMAGO / Sports Press Photo / Imago
Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Manchester United, Thomas Frank confirms that Mohammed Kudus is “touch and go” to feature.

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus is “touch and go” to feature against Manchester United on Saturday. 

Spurs bounced back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats when they defeated Copenhagen 4-0 at home in the Champions League, and they will now be aiming to pick up another three points at home. 

The north London club have failed to win in their last three Premier League home games, losing two of them, but Frank will be boosted by the return of some of his key players. 

Ahead of the match, Frank confirmed that Kudus's availability for the game against Man Utd for the lunchtime kick-off is still pending. 

Missing Mohammed Kudus would be a big blow for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus pictured on October 4, 2025

Kudus moved to Spurs in the summer transfer window from West Ham United in a summer deal worth around £55m, and he has settled in nicely in Frank's system. 

The Ghana international, who has recorded one goal and five assists in 15 appearances, missed Tuesday's Champions League home win over Copenhagen after sustaining a knock. 

“Kudus is touch-and-go for tomorrow – we’ll see. Cuti (Romero) and Dest (Udogie) responded well after being out for a small spell, so fit and available," said Frank, as quoted by Sky Sports

Brennan Johnson started on the right flank in his place for Kudus, and he is likely to continue if the 25-year-old remains absent against United. 

Spurs injury latest ahead of Man Utd showdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank pictured on October 29, 2025

Frank has confirmed that Tottenham are aiming for striker Dominic Solanke to return after the November international break.

Solanke has not started a game this season, and only made three substitute appearances due to an ankle injury, but he is expected to return soon. 

Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are long-term absentees, and they are unlikely to return any time soon. 

Meanwhile, Spurs will also be without Lucas Bergvall, who will miss tomorrow’s game with a concussion sustained in the 1-0 defeat against Chelsea. 

ID:585373:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3784:
Written by
Saikat Mandal

Click here for more stories about Brennan Johnson

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Brennan Johnson Mohammed Kudus Thomas Frank Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!