Tottenham attacker 'touch and go' for Man Utd clash

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Manchester United, Thomas Frank confirms that Mohammed Kudus is “touch and go” to feature.

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus is “touch and go” to feature against Manchester United on Saturday.

Spurs bounced back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats when they defeated Copenhagen 4-0 at home in the Champions League, and they will now be aiming to pick up another three points at home.

The north London club have failed to win in their last three Premier League home games, losing two of them, but Frank will be boosted by the return of some of his key players.

Ahead of the match, Frank confirmed that Kudus's availability for the game against Man Utd for the lunchtime kick-off is still pending.

Missing Mohammed Kudus would be a big blow for Spurs

Kudus moved to Spurs in the summer transfer window from West Ham United in a summer deal worth around £55m, and he has settled in nicely in Frank's system.

The Ghana international, who has recorded one goal and five assists in 15 appearances, missed Tuesday's Champions League home win over Copenhagen after sustaining a knock.

“Kudus is touch-and-go for tomorrow – we’ll see. Cuti (Romero) and Dest (Udogie) responded well after being out for a small spell, so fit and available," said Frank, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Brennan Johnson started on the right flank in his place for Kudus, and he is likely to continue if the 25-year-old remains absent against United.

Spurs injury latest ahead of Man Utd showdown

Frank has confirmed that Tottenham are aiming for striker Dominic Solanke to return after the November international break.

Solanke has not started a game this season, and only made three substitute appearances due to an ankle injury, but he is expected to return soon.

Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are long-term absentees, and they are unlikely to return any time soon.

Meanwhile, Spurs will also be without Lucas Bergvall, who will miss tomorrow’s game with a concussion sustained in the 1-0 defeat against Chelsea.