Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur welcome Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United to North London for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday lunchtime.

Both teams currently sit level on points after 10 matches, with Spurs in sixth and the Red Devils in eighth, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SPURS

Out: Lucas Bergvall (concussion), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Kota Takai (thigh), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

